New covid cases and deaths rise in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus infections has increased again in Brighton and Hove, according to the latest official figures.

And the rise comes as the figures also show the highest number of deaths in a single week since the start of December and the second highest since early March last year.

But the number of people in hospital has fallen despite concerns about the rapid spread of the BA.2 sub-strain of the omicron variant.

The sub-strain appears to be spreading most rapidly among primary school children and their parents, carers and teachers, according to public health officials.

In Brighton and Hove, an average of 400 people a day tested positive for the virus – or 2,893 people – in the seven days to last Sunday (23 January).

This was up from 2,556 in the previous seven days.

The rate of 992 new cases for every 100,000 people – up from 876 – was an increase of 13 per cent.

The NHS said yesterday (Thursday 27 January) that there were 27 patients with covid-19 in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton. Five or fewer were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

There were five or fewer children with covid in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, Brighton, with no Royal Alex patients in intensive care or high dependency beds.

The director of public health in Brighton and Hove, Alistair Hill, said this week that there had been six deaths with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate in the week to Friday 14 January.

This was the highest figure for a single week since seven deaths in the week to Friday 3 December which was the highest number since eight deaths were recorded in the week to Friday 5 March.

This week a year ago – in the seven days to Friday 29 January 2021 – there were 46 covid deaths in Brighton and Hove.

And there were more than 200 deaths in January and February last year with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate, with the total now having reached 539.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Measures that were put in place under ‘plan B’ in England have now been lifted including the legal requirements to work from home and wear face coverings indoors.

“Venues and events will no longer be required by law to check visitors’ NHS covid pass.

“National guidance continues to be to follower safer behaviours to protect yourself and others.”

Mr Hill said: “Positive cases in all school-age children in Brighton and Hove are high and rising, with particularly high rates in primary children. This is also being seen across the country.

“With such high rates, we’re seeing absences in early years, primary and secondary-age pupils and the need for staff and parents to juggle face-to-face and remote learning.

“Everyone wants to keep children in school and keep the schools open. To do that we need to continue following the good behaviours we’ve learned – and encourage children, friends and family to do the same.

“I’d still recommend adults and older children wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed places and on public transport.

“We must all be vigilant about testing and isolating to stop the spread of the virus – and please stay off school or work if you feel unwell.

“If you have 12 to 15-year-olds who have missed out on having their vaccine at school, you can book an appointment or take them to a ‘walk in’ at Churchill Square every day.”

The council said that 12 to 15-year-olds could have their first and second doses at school or from the walk-in centre in Churchill Square. It is possible to book online – or to walk in if accompanied by an adult.

Anyone aged 16 or over can book an online appointment for a jab or attend a walk-in centre.

The council added: “There’s one hour free parking at Churchill Square for anyone getting a vaccine there.”