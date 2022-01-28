Rotating headliners gig to hit Brighton’s Green Door Store

It looks like the Lower Goods Yard under Brighton Train Station (BN1 4FQ) might be THE place to hang out on Thursday 3rd February 2022 as the Green Door Store and concert promoters JOY. will be hosting a fabulous night of new up-and-coming bands from 7:30pm to 10:30pm.

As part of a rotating headliner tour deep tan, Priestgate and DEADLETTER will be in action. All three bands played live in Brighton a few months back and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance for them all.

Here’s our report on deep tan live at The Prince Albert as part of the ‘Mutations Festival’, Brighton 7.11.21:

A brisk walk over to The Prince Albert to catch deep tan. This trio has a striking image and the first thing I noticed was the small custom made guitar which was made to the French singer’s own specifications, this created a high pitch sound all the way through their set. The bassist certainly had a 1000 yard stare. Their second song was sung in French and I would suggest that they are putting out a quirky post punk retro vibe in an amateurishly beautiful way during their 7 song set. There’s a Slits and Kleenex vibe going down with this lot and I’m sure that if he would still be with us that the legendary John Peel would have liked them. They informed us that this was their first time in Brighton and I for one hope that they make a swift return. ‘Do U Ever Ascend’ was a quicker number to start with and they ended with ‘Oyster Pink’. Because of the unusual guitar sound, I would even suggest that there is a North African vibe going down here. Check out their work on Bandcamp and check out the deeptan linktree HERE.

(review by Nick Linazasoro)

Here’s part of our report on Priestgate when they played live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton on 9.10.21:

The opening act for tonight are Priestgate who were raised in the sleepy town of Driffield in East Yorkshire. Their personnel consists of Rob Schofield (vocals), Bridie Stagg (drums), Connor Bingham (guitar), Isaac Ellis (guitar), and Kai Overton (bass). They performed just seven songs for us this evening during their all too brief 21 minute set. The band dazzled us with their wall of noise on opener ‘Memory Loser’ and enigmatic frontman Rob Schofield tugged away at his vest, which gave up the ghost during the second of their numbers and was hurled into the crowd. I know who kept half of it (not me!), but wasn’t sure who had the other half. If this lot makes it big, then expect to find either piece on those selling sites or auction. ‘By The Door’ was song two and reminded me of a heavier version of ‘Space Age Love Song’ by A Flock Of Seagulls. ‘Eyes Closed For The Winter’ was up next and Rob’s vocal delivery sat somewhere between Brett Anderson from Suede and Jarvis Cocker from Pulp and he was as hypnotic as his famed music counter-parts. The audience simply couldn’t take their eyes off of Driffield’s soon to be star! He even knows how to throw a move or three and gyrates like Iggy Pop. Their final trio of numbers were ‘Credits’, ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Summ(air)’, which in parts reminded me bouncy numbers akin to The Horrors middle albums and a heavier version of Simple Minds, thus enough for the hairs on my arms to stand to attention in appreciation. As their set concluded at 8:48pm, I thought to myself that this lot is certainly going to take some beating! They are a band that I must see live again on more than one occasion! The Great Escape anyone? Check out Priestgate’s Bandcamp page.

(review by Nick Linazasoro)

Here’s our report on DEADLETTER live at The Folklore Rooms as part of the Mutations Festival, Brighton 6.11.21:

There’s quite a queue up the narrow stairs to The Folklore Rooms, above The Quadrant, for the 1pm start. Originally from Yorkshire, DEADLETTER are a six-piece now based in South London. Inside, it’s a nicely decorated but rather compact venue, and I’m impressed the band can all cram onto the modest corner stage. A backline amp is balanced on a window ledge. The sound is ferociously passionate and angular, with twin guitars, sax, bass and drums. I’m reminded of early 1980s agit pop like the Gang of Four. Vocalist Zac has a strong and mesmeric presence. In terms of his artily wasted look, he’d fit right in with Fat White Family, but he’s agitated and very animated. He stamps his feet, whips the microphone lead, screams, stares manically, and makes worrying forays into the audience. The band are disparate in appearance, but their playing is tight as you like. Guitarist Will is at least a foot taller than bassist George, and second guitarist James rocks an elegant, if slightly incongruous, mod style. Drummer Alfie is jammed in the corner, warmly lit by a snuggly standard lamp. Completing the lineup is Tom on sax, whose playing is notably vibey on ‘Monday Night Terrors’. The songs are strong, and have something to say. ‘Fall Of The Big Screen’ is a standout number with a Bad Seeds vibe, and the chantalong ‘Fit For Work’ has a very obvious contemporary political relevance. The excellent set concludes with a massive playout on ‘Zeitgeist’, with Zac energetically taking his message to the crowd, in a close up and personal kind of way. For me, this has been a most impressive start to the festival, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the day. Check them out on Bandcamp.

(review by Richie Nice)

You can purchase your 3rd February Green Door Store concert tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agency.