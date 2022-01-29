New covid cases rise by 20 per cent in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has risen by more than 20 per cent in a single week, according to the latest official figures.

There were 3,024 new covid-19 cases in the seven days to last Monday (24 January), up from 2,498 in the previous seven-day period.

The weekly rate of new infections was 1,037 for every 100,000 people, up 21 per cent from 856 over the previous seven days.

There were 27 patients with the virus in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, yesterday (Friday 28 January). Five or fewer were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

And there were five or fewer children with covid in the neighbouring Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, according to the NHS.

The number of vaccinations continues to edge up, with 220,812 people having had the first dose or 76.2 per cent of those eligible.

Some 205,226 people or 70.8 per cent have had their second dose, according to figures published yesterday.

And the number of booster jabs or third doses given has now reached 152,867 or 52.7 per cent, the government said.

The vaccination take-up rate is still some way behind the national averages, with 91 per cent of UK population now having had a first dose.

Some 84.1 per cent have had a second jab while 64.7 per cent have had a third or booster jab.

The number of deaths over the past few weeks remains well below the level a year ago, with the omicron strain of the virus appearing to be milder despite its rapid spread.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Measures that were put in place under ‘plan B’ in England have now been lifted including the legal requirements to work from home and wear face coverings indoors.

“Venues and events will no longer be required by law to check visitors’ NHS covid pass.

“National guidance continues to be to follower safer behaviours to protect yourself and others.”

Mr Hill said: “Positive cases in all school-age children in Brighton and Hove are high and rising, with particularly high rates in primary children. This is also being seen across the country.

“With such high rates, we’re seeing absences in early years, primary and secondary-age pupils and the need for staff and parents to juggle face-to-face and remote learning.

“Everyone wants to keep children in school and keep the schools open. To do that we need to continue following the good behaviours we’ve learned – and encourage children, friends and family to do the same.

“I’d still recommend adults and older children wear a face covering in crowded and enclosed places and on public transport.

“We must all be vigilant about testing and isolating to stop the spread of the virus – and please stay off school or work if you feel unwell.

“If you have 12 to 15-year-olds who have missed out on having their vaccine at school, you can book an appointment or take them to a ‘walk in’ at Churchill Square every day.”

The council said that 12 to 15-year-olds could have their first and second doses at school or from the walk-in centre in Churchill Square. It is possible to book online – or to walk in if accompanied by an adult.

Anyone aged 16 or over can book an online appointment for a jab or attend a walk-in centre.

The council added: “There’s one hour free parking at Churchill Square for anyone getting a vaccine there.”