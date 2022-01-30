Brighton and Hove Albion to sell Burn to Newcastle for £13m

Brighton and Hove Albion have agreed to sell Dan Burn to Newcastle United for £13 million subject to a medical.

Newcastle are understood to have had two previous bids rejected as they tried to bring the 6ft 7in defender “home”.

Burn, who was born 14 miles north of Newcastle, in Blyth, was a Toon youth before starting his professional career at Darlington County. From there he went to joining Fulham, then Wigan Athletic.

Albion signed the left-footed centre-back from Wigan for £4 million on a four-year contract in summer 2018.

The 29-year-old is understood to have 18 months left to run on his Brighton contract and has been in fine form this season.

There was little desire on the part of the Seagulls to sell Burn but the club was unwilling to block the move.

And the Saudi-backed Toon have been persistent in their quest, with the added incentive of a pay rise for Burn to return to his roots.

With the transfer deadline tomorrow (Monday 31 January), an official announcement is expected soon.