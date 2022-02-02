BREAKING NEWS

DITZ announce Brighton record store gig in support of debut album

DITZ announce debut album

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have had the pleasure of witnessing the rather wonderful IDLES perform live on a number of occasions in Brighton over the past few years. On at least two of these occasions, their charismatic frontman, Joe Talbot, has informed the audience that “DITZ are the best band in Brighton, if not the world”.

Thus the time has now come for the hotly-tipped Brighton noise-rock band DITZ to announce that they will be dropping their debut album ‘The Great Regression’ via Alcopop Records on 4th March 2022.

The ‘Dinked’ edition of the forthcoming DITZ album

The album can be pre-ordered in multiple formats: cassette, CD + vinyl, including a very special Dinked edition containing a black + pastel pink splatter vinyl, an 8-piece jigsaw, crossword, colour by numbers and a 26-page lyric book.

Resident music in Brighton will be hosting the instore concert

The punters in the Brighton & Hove area have the added bonus of being able to purchase the album from Resident music in Kensington Gardens and should they wish, they will be able to attend a live instore performance from DITZ on Friday 29th July 2022 from 6:30pm as part of the package. Find details about this special event HERE.

DITZ live at The Prince Albert, Brighton 21.02.20 (pics Nick Linazasoro) (click on pics to enlarge!)

Otherwise, you can pre-order ‘The Great Regression’ (special Dinked edition) from HERE, or the standard vinyl + cassette + CD edition from Alcopop HERE and it will also be available as a digital download from the DITZ Bandcamp page HERE as well as other streaming services.

Alongside this news, the third single taken from the album,‘I Am Kate Moss’, premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music last Friday, is available on all streaming sites now. Stream it HERE.

The Hope & Ruin will be hosting the DITZ concert on 25th March (pic Nick Linazasoro)

It is also worth noting that local concert promoters LOUT will be hosting a live concert from DITZ at The Hope & Ruin on Friday 25th March from 8pm. Purchase your concert tickets for this event HERE.

DITZ are:
Cal – Vocals
Anton – Guitar
Caleb – Bass
Sam – Drums
Jack – Guitar

For further information on DITZ, visit their official website ditzband.com or visit their ‘linktree’ which includes links to purchase concert tickets – Click HERE.

DITZ tour flyer

