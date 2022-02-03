JoBoxers are back! Brighton show announced

The original JoBoxers line up are set to make their long and eagerly awaited return when they play their first live shows in thirty five years.

The original and only line up of Dig Wayne (vocals), Rob Marche (guitar), Dave Collard (keyboards), Chris Bostock (bass), and Sean McLusky (drums) will be playing the Komedia in Brighton on Wednesday 29th June 2022 – Grab your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agent.

Formed in 1982 from the embers of punk innovators Subway Sect, the JoBoxers emerged from the London club scene with the debut single ‘Boxerbeat‘ which peaked at Number 3 in the UK singles chart. They toured with Madness on their Rise and Fall dates and released ‘Just Got Lucky‘ which once again hit the UK Top 10 and also climbed into the Top 40 in America – the single was later to feature in both ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ and ‘Just My Luck’ films.

Heavily influenced by swing, rockabilly, northern soul, funk, rhythm & blues and bluebeat, the band released their Top 20 debut album ‘Like Gangbusters’ which included their next hit single ‘Johnny Friendly‘.

After touring the world extensively for the next three years JoBoxers released one more album and then decided to call it a day in 1985. But now they’re back………….

The JoBoxers ‘very best of’ album ‘Essential Boxerbeat‘ will be released 24th June 2022 to coincide with a summer tour.