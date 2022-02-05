BREAKING NEWS

Police search for missing 15-year-old from Brighton

Posted On 05 Feb 2022 at 5:23 pm
A 15-year-old from Brighton has been reported missing in Brighton, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 5 February).

Sophie Price

The force said: “Police are searching for Sophie Price who has been reported missing from Brighton.

“Sophie, 15, was last seen around 9.40pm on Friday (4 February) heading towards Preston Park railway station.

“It’s thought she is still in the Brighton or Hove area.

“Sophie is described as white, 5ft tall, of medium build and with short red hair.

“When last seen, she was wearing a black oversized jacket, baggy blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 trainers.

“Anyone who sees Sophie or knows where she is, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1338 of 04/02.”

What readers are saying

Categories

