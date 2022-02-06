Missing 15-year-old girl from Brighton found safe
Posted On 06 Feb 2022 at 2:42 pm
Comment: 0
A missing 15-year-old girl from Brighton has been found safe, Sussex Police said this morning (Sunday 6 February).
The force issued a public appeal for help finding the teenager yesterday and within 24 hours she was located.
Today Sussex Police said: “Fifteen-year-old Sophie Price, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.