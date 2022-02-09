Two men arrested on suspicion of robbery in Brighton

Two men have been arrested in Brighton on suspicion of robbery early yesterday.

Sussex Police said: “Police in Brighton arrested two people during the early hours of Tuesday morning (8 February) following a number of reported crimes in the city centre overnight.

“Officers received a report of a man having been assaulted at the basketball courts near Shelter Hall on the seafront at around 10.10pm, causing facial injuries.

“Around five minutes later, two men leaving a car park in Cannon Street were approached by a pair of teenagers and assaulted.

“At 3am a man reported being approached by two males wearing balaclavas in East Street, who attempted to steal his mobile phone, assaulted him and threatened to stab him.

“Security at the East Street Tap observed both suspects harassing members of the public near by.

“Police were called and a search of the area by responding officers found two suspects matching the descriptions, who were taken into custody shortly after 3.22am.

“Two 18-year-old men from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of robbery, while one was further arrested for breaching a non-molestation order.

“Both have been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.”