Wanted man arrested in Peacehaven

A wanted man was arrested in Peacehaven the day after police appealed to the public for help finding him.

Simeon Harry, 34, was jailed four weeks ago for four and a half months and had since been released on licence from prison.

But yesterday (Monday 7 February) police said: “Sussex Police are appealing for help to trace Simeon Harry who is wanted on recall to prison.

“The 34-year-old was convicted at Inner London Session House Crown Court and sentenced to four months and 20 days in custody on Monday 10 January.

“He was released on licence but has failed to keep his appointments with the probation service.”

Today the police said: “Officers have arrested a man who was previously listed as wanted by Sussex Police.

“Simeon Harry, 34, of no fixed address was detained in Peacehaven on Tuesday 8 February.

“It followed an appeal issued by the force on Monday 7 February in order to locate him on recall to prison.”

Harry was previously jailed for 20 weeks just over two years ago after he kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach and threatened to stab her.

He carried out the vicious attack in Hove in July 2019 and was jailed later that year after pleading guilty to carrying out the attack and making threats.