Larkin Poe looking for ‘Kindred Spirits’ in Brighton

Larkin Poe is an American roots rock band originally from north Georgia, currently based in Nashville, Tennessee, and fronted by sisters Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell. Featuring strong southern harmonies, heavy electric guitar riffs, and slide guitar, they are often touted as “the little sisters of the Allman Brothers”. The band performed at the 2014 and 2016 Glastonbury Festival and were voted “Best Discovery of Glastonbury 2014” by the UK’s The Observer. The sisters have also toured as backing musicians for a variety of other bands, most notably Elvis Costello, Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, and Keith Urban.

Their albums to date are: ‘Kin’ (2014), ‘Peach’ (2017), ‘Venom & Faith’ (2018), ‘Self Made Man’ (2020), ‘Kindred Spirits’ (2020) and live album ‘Paint The Roses’ (2021)

They announced a tour in support of their ‘Kindred Spirits’ album, but sadly Covid intervened and thus their UK concert dates were postponed. They were originally scheduled to appear in Brighton at the popular CHALK venue on 6th February 2021, but this date got moved back to 27th November 2021 and then again moved onto Friday 6th May 2022. There are currently at time of publishing tickets available for this new date.

Purchase your tickets for their Brighton 6th May 2022 concert at the CHALK venue directly from the promoter LOUT HERE or directly from the concert venue HERE.

Find out more about Larkin Poe by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE as well as visiting their website www.larkinpoe.com