Punk band The Chisel are heading to Brighton with ‘Retaliation’ – You’ve been warned!

The Chisel features a crew of members with long-term associations to the London punk scene, namely Cal (vocals), Charlie (guitar), Nick (drums), Luke (guitar) and Tom (bass). They formed in early 2020 and quickly secured a reputation as one of the most exciting bands from a pool of contemporaries that includes Chubby & The Gang, Stingray and Big Cheese.

Their sound is rooted firmly in Punk, but with influences that run across the board to create a distinctive blend of Oi!, anarcho, UK-82 and hardcore. Following a trio of explosive singles, ‘Deconstructive Surgery’ (June 2020), ‘Come See Me’ / ‘Not The Only One’ (January 2021) and ‘Enough Said’ (March 2021), The Chisel finally brought us their debut full-length 14 track album, ‘Retaliation’, on the London-based punk institution La Vida Es Un Mus last November.

‘Retaliation’ is an unmistakably British record that draws a line from 1982 up to the present day, pushing its way into your collection and torching your stereo. Check it out on their Bandcamp page HERE. Annoyingly the green vinyl edition has already sold out! Blast! (“Note to self….go and check other websites for it!”).

In support of this debut album, The Chisel are heading off on a handful of dates around the UK. Thankfully they have chosen Brighton as one of their locations. The others being Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London. The Brighton gig will be taking place on Sunday 27th March at the compact Latest Music Bar, which can be found at 14 – 17 Manchester Street, BN2 1TF. Support on the night will come from locally based hardcore punk outfits, Plastics and Imposter, two groups that bolster Brighton’s claim to harbouring some of Europe’s most exciting new bands.

Purchase your tickets from LOUT promoters HERE, or from other sources HERE.