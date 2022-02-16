Brighton hospital trust appoints new chief executive

The NHS trust that runs three Brighton hospitals has appointed a new chief executive after Dame Marianne Griffiths announced her retirement from the role.

George Findlay will return to University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust from Medway NHS Foundation Trust where he has been chief executive since May last year.

Dr Findlay was previously the deputy chief executive and chief medical officer at University Hospitals Sussex which was formed from the merger last year of Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals and Western Sussex Hospitals.

He will take charge of the Royal Sussex County Hospital, the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital and the Sussex Eye Hospital, all in Brighton.

He will also be responsible for Southlands Hospital, in Shoreham, Worthing Hospital, St Richard’s Hospital, in Chichester, and the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath.

The council of governors at University Hospitals Sussex confirmed Dr Findlay’s appointment today (Wednesday 16 February).

He will take over from Dame Marianne who is retiring after almost 14 years in charge at University Hospitals Sussex and its predecessor organisations.

University Hospitals Sussex chair Alan McCarthy said: “The chief executive role attracted a range of highly qualified candidates but George stood out – not just for his experience and achievements but also for his ambitions for UHSussex and the approach he proposed for realising them.

“George’s knowledge of our hospitals, the communities we serve and the challenges we face will be invaluable in helping us maintain the record of improvement established under Marianne’s leadership.

“He has also been able to implement his own ideas to bring about some impressive rapid improvements at Medway. That experience will give him a valuable new perspective to bring to our own ‘Patient First’ improvement model too.”

Dame Marianne Griffiths said: “Retiring from our hospitals will be a real wrench for me but this is the right moment to step aside and George is absolutely the right person to hand the baton to.

“We have created a strong new trust through our merger and are setting course for a bright future, including a clear vision of the further improvements we want to make for our patients as part of the new integrated care system for Sussex.

“I have every confidence in George and his executive team to lead our fantastic people on the next stage of this journey and keep on improving services for our patients.”

Dr Findlay is an intensive care consultant who advised the Welsh government on its introduction of the “presumed consent” law governing organ donation and transplants.

He previously led a National Confidential Inquiry into Patient Outcome and Death that shaped policy and standards over more than 10 years.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be coming back to Sussex and looking forward to working with everyone to build on the improvements we made before the pandemic.

“There’s never been a more challenging time in the NHS but I know we have the people, commitment and ingenuity we need to come through it stronger than ever.”

Dr Findlay will join the trust as soon as practically possible after Dame Marianne’s retirement.