Number of new covid cases drops by a quarter in Brighton and Hove

The number of new coronavirus cases has fallen by almost a quarter in Brighton and Hove in a week.

The figures for new covid-19 cases in the seven days to Friday 11 February dropped by 802 from 3,396 to 2,594.

This was a decrease from a rate of 1,164 cases for every 100,000 people to 889 new cases over the week.

The highest level of new cases in Brighton and Hove is among those aged 15 to 39 years old.

The infection rate remains above the average for England and the average for the south east.

But Brighton and Hove still has one of the lowest take up rates for the third vaccine dose – also known as the booster jab.

According to NHS England, in the week to Sunday (13 February), the figure was 155,773 – or 64.5 per cent of over-18s.

In Brighton and Hove 16 deaths covid-linked deaths were recorded in the first five weeks of the year, up to Friday 4 February.

This makes a total of 549 with a mention of covid-19 on the death certificate.

Yesterday (Thursday 17 February) there were 30 patients in the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, with the virus.

Five or fewer were in intensive care or high dependency beds.

There were also five or fewer children in the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, with covid, with none needing an intensive care or high dependency bed.