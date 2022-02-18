The Mysterines announce Resident instore gig for debut album

2022 marks the release of Merseyside alt rockers The Mysterines’ debut album ‘Reeling’, due March 11th 2022 via Fiction Records. Today they share the final single from the record, ‘Dangerous’. Watch the video HERE.

Imbued with brawny blues rock and infectious britpop sensibilities, ‘Dangerous’ proves to be another enigmatic cut from The Mysterines. Led by compelling lyricism from frontwoman Lia Metcalfe, she says “‘Dangerous’ is about those wild cycles that life sometimes traps you in, the ones that seem desirable at first but quickly become very ‘dangerous’. Whether it be with people, places, relationships – the hardest part is always letting go.”

The Mysterines are a true force to be reckoned with in UK rock. Barely out of their teens, they completely sold out both their 2020 and 2021 headline tours, were selected as one of Amazon Music UK’s Ones To Watch 2022, have supported Royal Blood, The Amazons and Sea Girls on tour, as well as headlined the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading and Leeds. Their fans include Steve Lamacq, Jack Saunders, Clara Amfo, Dan P Carter and Huw Stephens, alongside tastemakers NME, Independent, Metro, MOJO, DIY, Dork, Upset, CLASH and Gigwise.

The Mysterines debut album ‘Reeling’ was made under the watchful eye of acclaimed producer Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, The Big Moon, PJ Harvey) over three weeks in between lockdowns at Assault & Battery studios in London, recorded live to capture the intensity of the songs. “It’s a pretty ambiguous title for most people, but for me ‘Reeling’ sums up every emotion of the album in just one word,” says Lia. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do,” she explains.

Grief, self-destruction and heartache run heavy through the record, but all are brought together by the blackest of humour. The dirty desert blues of ‘Life’s A Bitch’ was actually meant to be the first single, “but it turns out I say ‘bitch’ too much on it,” chuckles Lia.

Other tracks run the gamut from the grunged-up country of ‘Old Friends, Die Hard’ to the giddy, free-falling ‘On The Run’, Lia’s unique take on the tale of the teenage runaways in Terrence Mallick’s iconic Badlands. Then there’s the creepy, cultish ‘Under Your Skin’, which is The Doors by way of The Manson Family and the Stooges-esque ‘The Bad Thing’, of which Lia says: “It’s the most fun to play, and the words I find really funny as well – I’m digging someone up from the grave that I used to love.”

The ‘Reeling’ tracklist:

‘Life’s A Bitch (But I Like It So Much)’

‘Hung Up’

‘Reeling’

‘Old Friends Die Hard’

‘Dangerous’

‘On The Run’

‘Under Your Skin’

‘The Bad Thing’

‘In My Head’

‘Means To Bleed’

‘All These Things’

‘Still Call You Home’

‘The Confession Song’

The Mysterines are:

Lia Metcalfe (vocals/guitar)

George Favager (bass)

Callum Thompson (guitar)

Paul Crilly (drums)

