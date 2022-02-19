Man convicted of stabbing in Brighton

A man has been convicted of malicious wounding and having a knife after he stabbed another man in an attack in a street in Brighton.

Brian Hamilton, 52, denied malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

But he was convicted on both counts after a six-day trial at Lewes Crown Court presided over by Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove.

Hamilton, also known as Paul Dunn, attacked Dean Thomas, 31, of Bramble Way, Stanmer Heights, Hollingbury, in September 2020.

The assault took place in Crowhurst Road, in Hollingbury.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on Tuesday (15 February) after a trial which started on Tuesday 8 February.

Hamilton, of Rothay House, Albany Street, Camden, London, and of Bolton Close, in Darlington, was remanded in custody to be sentenced by Judge Laing on Tuesday 22 March.

Sussex Police said: “An off-duty police officer was approached by a man in Crowhurst Road at around 7.40pm on Wednesday 23 September 2020.”

The man said that he had been stabbed near by and the force said: “He was treated at the scene by paramedics for three stab wounds and named the suspect as a man named Brian.”

Mr Thomas told police that he had met Hamilton recently and had been walking with him just before the attack occurred.

Sussex Police said: “He reported having been struck from behind, unprovoked, before the suspect made off.

“Inquiries identified the suspect as Brian Hamilton, now 52, of Bolton Close in Darlington, who had been staying near by and was seen by witnesses with the victim around the time of the incident.

“He was also seen to be in possession of a knife.

“Hamilton was arrested and subsequently charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in a public place.”

The jury returned unanimous verdicts and the judge told Hamilton that he would remain behind bars while awaiting sentence next month.

Hamilton has form for violence and was jailed for two years in July 2004 after he attacked another man.

The man had confronted him about his relationship with a teenage girl. The victim needed 28 stitches to his head.

Hamilton had also stolen their victim’s wallet and used his credit card to withdraw £160. He and his brother Sean admitted unlawful wounding and perverting the course of justice.

The brothers, who were originally from Eastbourne, carried out the attack in Darlington but left the area and moved to Brighton.

Brian Hamilton, who was 35 when he was sentenced, and Sean Hamilton, who was 36, were each jailed for two years for the attack.