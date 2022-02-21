She Drew The Gun fire up the crowd at Chalk

SHE DREW THE GUN + CIEL – CHALK, BRIGHTON 19.2.22

Wirral based 5 piece She Drew The Gun we’re back playing live in Brighton courtesy of promoters Love Thy Neighbour in order to promote their latest album ‘Behave Myself’, which was released last October on Submarine Cat Records and produced by The Corals James Skelly. Support tonight came from Brighton based band CIEL.

Championed by 6Music and fronted by the formidable Louisa Roach She Drew The Gun have been riding on the crest of a wave since the album’s release with both fantastic reviews for the album and their live gigs, and tonight at the CHALK venue they didn’t disappoint.

They took to the stage at about 8:30pm and started the set with ‘Origin Song’, which is a more psychedelic sounding track than some of their earlier material. They immediately had the packed Chalk crowd onside.

They followed with ‘Resister’, a personal favourite of mine, with its catchy chorus that had everyone singing along. A lot of their song lyrics tackle the subject of social injustice and unfairness in the current world. Singer Louisa Roach could be the Billy Bragg of her generation, though lyrically she reminds me a bit of the great Australian political singer Courtney Barnett.

The fourteen song set went by in a flash. The between-song chat this evening was kept to a minimum, but a special mention must go to keyboard player Lucy Styles who was a real live wire throughout the show. Her robotic dance moves were accompanied by an impromptu trip around the audience and for the encore she wore a wonderful pair of neon lit sunglasses that made her look amazing on an otherwise dark stage.

The three song encore finished with ‘Panopticon’ a fantastic electro beat song. Think the Pet Shop Boys with spoken vocals and you won’t be too far away from their sound on this song. The band left the stage with a quick “thanks Brighton”, and the large crowd left, having seen a band that is certainly on the road to greatness.

She Drew The Gun are:

Louisa Roach – lead vocals/ guitar

Lucy Styles -vocals/keyboard

Jack Turner -bass

Jimmy Moon – guitar

Abbi Phillips – drums

She Drew The Gun setlist:

‘Origin Song’

‘Resister’

‘Behave Myself’

‘Wolf & Bird’

‘Since You Were Not Mine’

‘Diamonds’

‘Between Stars’

‘Something For The Pain’

‘Pit Pony’

‘Innerspeak’

‘Next On The List’

‘Class War’

‘Paradise’

‘Trouble Every Day’

(encore)

‘Poem’

‘Resister Reprise’

‘Panopticon’

Check out She Drew The Gun videos on YouTube and visit the official website at www.shedrewthegun.com

Support tonight came from local Brighton based band CIEL, who I have seen live quite a few times now. It was a short seven song set of mostly new material. They seem to be moving away from the shoegaze indie music, and now have a slightly harder edge to their songs.

Unfortunately they did have a few technical problems with Jorges guitar causing some issues, but still they sounded great. ‘The Shore’ is my favourite song by the band and they finished their short set with it. Hopefully they will be playing again soon in Brighton, they are definitely worth seeing live.

CIEL are:

Michelle Hindriks – vocals/bass

Jorge Bela Jimenez – guitar

Tim Spencer – drums

CIEL can be found on Bandcamp and to find out more about them, visit their ‘linktree’ HERE.