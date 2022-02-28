Roof man arrested for burglary

A man was arrested for burglary after trying to escape from the roof of a block of flats.

There was a heavy police presence on the corner of High Street and St James’s Street from about 5pm on Saturday as a cordon was put around the area.

Officers sent several hours trying to get the man to come down safely.

But late in the evening, the 29-year-old man tried to make off.

He was then arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and of a burglary at an address in Lower Rock Gardens earlier that day.

He has now been released on conditional police bail.