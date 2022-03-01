It’s Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras – Shrove Tuesday – Pancake Day and that means it’s the main event, the Fat Tuesday Tour!!! Tonight 24 bands will be playing live in 12 venues across Hastings from 8pm – 11pm – All with Free Entry.

A raucous celebration of all things Mardi Gras, brace yourselves!

Artists Playing:

Someone Anyone

Message from the Ravens

The marks To Prove It – aka hornman

ESE & The Vooduu People

Sister Suzie

The Great Malarkey

Currls

Miss Melody

Somnians

Dubinski

BREEZER

Murderers Are Optimists

LARGE 90s

PLUNK

Hotwax

Blabbermouth

Office for Personal Development

Will Varley

Kinsella

Lavz

The Redcatz

KING SIZE SLIM

The Haystingers

The Liane Carroll Melodica Experience featuring Roger Carey and Russell Field

Find tonight’s full schedule HERE.

Find out more by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

In addition to this the Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival is pleased to announce that Lakedown Brewing Co.(www.lakedownbrewing.com), the family-run, independent microbrewery and taproom in East Sussex, has extended its partnership with HFTMF. In addition to their sponsorship of the festival this year, Lakedown will now also sponsor a year-long programme that will support the Hastings Fat Tuesday Club into 2023.

Hastings’ Fat Tuesday Club provides free creative music sessions for 12-18 year olds in the Hastings area at the Contemporary Music School, St Leonards. The sessions focus on the process of making and playing new music, including song writing, playing, performing and the technical aspects.

Lakedown Brewing Co. founders, Jamie Daltrey and his brother-in-law Des Murphy were joined by The Who frontman, Roger Daltrey, and a group of young members from the Fat Tuesday Club on Saturday to announce the partnership during the Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival.

The group congregated at The Albion Pub, a partner and stockist of Lakedown’s local craft beers, and unveiled a dedicated Lakedown Brewing Co. stage that will play host to a number of music events across the festival and beyond through the year.

Roger Daltrey commented, “The Fat Tuesday Club is a remarkable organisation that is really making a difference in young people’s lives who are discovering their passion for music. Community has always been at the heart of what we do at Lakedown and as a local Sussex company, we are very proud to support it.”

Roger Daltrey of The Who built the lakes at Lakedown in East Sussex in the 1970s as a peaceful oasis to escape the mania of touring. The rural family farm is at the heart of the brewery’s story, as the location that inspired the business venture and home to its destination taproom bar.

Lakedown Brewing Co. co-founder and Roger Daltrey’s son-in-law Des Murphy adds, “Music is in our DNA and so we’re excited for Lakedown Brewing Co. to be sponsors of Fat Tuesday, the UK’s largest Mardi Gras celebrations. We are also immensely proud to offer our support to the Fat Tuesday Club that helps young people in Hastings with sessions to inspire creativity through music.”

Sally Lampitt, Director of Hastings Fat Tuesday Music Festival, “We are extremely grateful to Lakedown for their ongoing support. It allows us to continue offering Fat Tuesday Club sessions free to all young people in the Hastings area. The club gives the participants access to experiences and knowledge from across the industry, broadening horizons, developing confidence, and supporting wellbeing, as well as developing a sense of pride in what their hometown has to offer”

About Hastings Fat Tuesday:

Hastings Fat Tuesday (HFT) is a not-for-profit organisation based on the south coast to support and showcase the local music scene in Hastings and St Leonards. This includes the flagship Fat Tuesday Music Festival that is now in its 12th year, a three-day Sonic festival for all things electronic and experimental and a range of live music events, workshops, and professional development sessions to support emerging and established musicians and those involved in the music industry.

Hastings Fat Tuesday’s vision is to support and develop opportunities for local artists, grassroots music venues, the cultural economy and the community of Hastings and St Leonards. In 2021 the organisation expanded to develop a year-round programme of activity and a range of learning and engagement initiatives to continue to realise this vision. Autumn 2021 saw the launch of the ‘Fat Tuesday Club’ youth music sessions, providing the best musical experiences for young people from varying socioeconomic areas and diverse backgrounds. These sessions, initially supported by Arts Council England. Participants have also had the chance to join a host of professional local and national musicians by taking part in the Saturday Unplugged tour at Hastings Fat Tuesday Festival 2022.