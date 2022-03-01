Warning not to approach man wanted in connection with Portslade stabbing

The public have been told not to approach a man who is wanted in connection with a stabbing at a convenience store in Portslade.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Ryan Mclean, in connection with the attack at Rishi News in South Street on Sunday lunchtime.

Officers received reports of a man having been stabbed in South Street at 12.15pm yesterday.

When they arrived, the suspect had fled the scene.

The 29-year-old victim was treated in hospital for a stab wound to his head.

Yesterday afternoon, police released the above mugshot and asked people to call 999 if they see him, quoting Operation Toxin.

But they warned people not to approach him.

Anybody who sees Mclean, or has any information which could lead to his whereabouts, is asked not to approach him but call 999, quoting Operation Toxin.

An investigation is taking place to establish the full circumstances and anyone with information can contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Toxin.