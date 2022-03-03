Local band YONAKA kick off tour here in Brighton

YONAKA + KING NO-ONE + JULY JONES – CHALK VENUE, BRIGHTON 27.02.22

Brighton based band YONAKA are finally able to play their opening tour set at Chalk in Brighton after being rescheduled because of the pandemic restrictions that were in place.

The fans were eagerly waiting in an orderly queue outside the Chalk venue for the early start way before the doors had even opened at 6:30pm. Tonight’s show was to showcase the latest releases ‘Seize The Power’ and ‘Ordinary’!

YONAKA consists of lead singer Theresa Jarvis, George Edwards on guitar, bassist Alex Crosby and Robert Mason on drums. They originally met at University and decided to form the band. They are renowned for their energetic boisterous live performances and tonight’s performance was no exception!

Support on the tour comes from British Slovene songwriter ‘July Jones’ and hailing from York, northern Indie-rockers ‘King No-One’.

July Jones made a welcome return to Brighton having supported Girli at The Hope & Ruin last November – Read our review of that night HERE.

This evening, she drew the crowds to the front of the stage proclaiming that it was “way too early to dance” but she successfully thrilled the audience with her electropop, which is quite experimental, but at the same time very catchy. Her original song, a statement about herself, ‘Butterflies’ features artists ‘Suzie Wu’ and ‘Girli’. Her latest release ‘Girls Can Do Anything’ was arguably a highlight of her energetic performance and by the time her short eight song set was finished, the crowds were adequately hyped and ready for ‘King No-One’ to come on stage after a short interval.

July Jones setlist included:

‘Butterflies’

‘Girls Can Do Anything’

‘Air’

‘Aladdin’

July Jones will be back in Brighton in May as part of The Great Escape new music festival.

More on July Jones at www.julyjones.com

‘King No-One’ have been gigging for a few years and have released a selection of singles as well as their latest album, which is titled ‘Oxygen’.

Tonight, the Yorkshire lads finally made it down to Brighton. Strutting on stage wearing a large overcoat and white leather pointed shoes, lead singer Zach Lout performed the seven track set well. Four of the tunes can be found on their ‘Oxygen’ album, including its opener ‘Obsolete’, which got the crowd merrily singing along with him. Zach’s antics and untamed dance moves which included jumping onto the back bar, were bursting with energy. The band easily captivated the crowd with their powerful sound and mesmerising guitars!

King No-One setlist:

‘Not Willing To Sacrifice My Life’

‘Obsolete’

‘Two Islands’

‘Alcatraz’

‘Out Of My Mind’

‘Roll Of The Dice’

‘Antichrist’

More on King No-One at www.kingno-one.com

The lights dimmed and sounds chimed from the speakers with the dedicated fans screaming with joy for YONAKA who were finally taking to the Chalk stage.

Tonight the band showcased their Mixtape, ‘Seize The Power’ and clearly they were in their element, with singer Theresa Jarvis stealing the show with her powerful vocals. I must convey that the atmosphere was electrifying from the off with opening number ‘Ordinary’ getting everyone jumping along. Phenomenal fan favourite ‘Punch Bag’ also featured on the night, which is not surprising as it has always been a festival anthem!

Their Top 40 UK album’s title track, ‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’, also got an airing this evening as part of their mammoth seventeen tune set, which was littered with huge cheers and applause.

Two encore songs were played, ‘Anthem’ and ‘Rockstar’ and the band’s chemistry with the fans was felt across Brighton’s Chalk venue. It was a great performance and a long awaited comeback show. For the summer fans can look forward to some festival performances with YONAKA already being added to the bill for ‘Download Festival’.

Yonaka setlist:

‘Ordinary’

‘Greedy’

‘Punch Bag’

‘Call Me A Saint’

‘Don’t Wait ‘Til Tomorrow’

‘Raise Your Glass’

‘Creature’

‘Fired Up’

‘Get Out’

‘Love Is A Battlefield’ (Pat Benatar cover)

‘Guilty (For Your Love)’

‘Teach Me To Fight’

‘Clique’

‘F.W.T.B.’

‘Seize The Power’

(encore)

‘Anthem’

‘Rockstar’

More on YONAKA at www.weareyonaka.com