Man, 62, arrested after cannabis farm raided



A 62-year-old man has been arrested after more than 20 cannabis plans were found in a flat in Brighton.

Police raided the flat in Preston Road on Saturday after reports from members of the public.

Twenty-one cannabis plants were seized, along with a number of items associated with the supply of drugs.

A 62-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug (cannabis) and released under investigation while enquiries continue.