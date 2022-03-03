Man, 62, arrested after cannabis farm raided
A 62-year-old man has been arrested after more than 20 cannabis plans were found in a flat in Brighton.
Police raided the flat in Preston Road on Saturday after reports from members of the public.
Twenty-one cannabis plants were seized, along with a number of items associated with the supply of drugs.
A 62-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of the production of a Class B drug (cannabis) and released under investigation while enquiries continue.
