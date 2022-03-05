Archbishop of Canterbury due to meet refugees in Brighton and Hove today

The Archbishop of Canterbury is due to meet a group of refugees during a visit to Brighton and Hove today (Saturday 5 March).

It is Justin Welby’s first official to the Diocese of Chichester, which includes Brighton and Hove, since he was inaugurated as the archbishop.

He did, though, make an official visit to the diocese in 2013 before his enthronement.

The diocese has its head office in Church Road, Hove, and its cathedral in Chichester, where Archbishop Justin is expected to take part in a service tomorrow (Sunday 6 March).

His latest three-day visit started yesterday (Friday 4 March) when he met clergy and community volunteers, among others, in Crawley and Hastings.

He is due to spend time at All Saints Hove, where he is expected to see a tapestry project that refugee women have been working on.

The Bishop of Chichester Martin Warner said: “We are delighted to welcome Archbishop Justin to the diocese – and for him to experience something of the wonderful diversity of life that is abundant in our parishes, schools and chaplaincies.

“The archbishop will be particularly focused on encouraging us in our apostolic faith as together we seek to know, love and follow Jesus Christ wherever he calls us.”