Big Country thrill Brighton gig goers

BIG COUNTRY + GABI GARBUTT – CONCORDE 2, BRIGHTON 4.3.22

What I love about what I do is bumping into a band you know nothing about! Tonight supporting Big Country at the Concorde 2 in Brighton was such an artist, Gabi Garbutt and her band The Illuminations.

The lights dimmed as Gabi and the band took their positions. I really was not expecting such a wonderful 30 minute set. It really was a superb display.

Gabi’s debut album ‘The Discredited Language Of Angels’, was released in November 2019 and was produced by Sean Read (Dexy’s Midnight Runners, The Manic Street Preachers, The Pretenders).

Gabi’s band, The Illuminations, includes the slick rhythm section of Ollie Jones on drums and Dan Fatel on bass, alongside Jimi Scandal on lead guitar, who brings his inimitable style and catchy guitar lines mixed with ambient mastery. Meanwhile, Sean Read, Luke Barlow and Ted Mitchell form a rotating brass and keys section. I do love some sax with my rock’n’roll and the textures produced by the band was enriched by some fine playing of said instrument. It added some fine additional buzz to the wonderful sounds from Gabi and the band.

Gabi owned that stage. She was in charge and her astonishing vocals carried her fine lyrics right across the venue. It was great to see so many people in the audience staying in their place to watch the support act. A true reflection of the talent on display.

Gabi Garbutt is a super performer, and her band was on point. The tunes she gave us were lively and damn catchy. Some of the songs performed included ‘Never Never’, ‘The Fool’, ‘Note From The Undergrowth’, ‘Lady Matador’ and ending the set with an absolute blast with ‘This Higher Place’. In the short space of time we were treated to a very enjoyable set. What we were given was a taste of greater things and even more by way of those lyrical depths. Lively, likeable, a stage full of personalities and talent. Gabi Garbutt and The Illuminations – Nicely done!

OK, so as I say a new band for me. Would I go see Gabi again? Absolutely and I would recommend you see these guys if you can. Thanks Gabi for the quick chat at the merch desk after your set. Nice to meet you.

Find out more at www.gabigarbutt.com

Big Country was originally formed in 1981 by guitar playing founder members Stuart Adamson and Bruce Watson, both native of the band’s hometown Dunfermline in Scotland. Initially driven by a shared vision of widescreen guitar melody, harmony and lyric, the classic Big Country sound was further enhanced later that summer by the arrival of drummer Mark Brzezicki and bass player Tony Butler. This is the Big Country that (with producer Steve Lillywhite), recorded the classic debut album ‘The Crossing’ in 1983.

The band broke massively worldwide with the release of the album’s classic singles ‘Fields Of Fire’, ‘Chance’ and signature song ‘In A Big Country’, which went on to become massive worldwide hits, selling over 2 million copies and driving ‘The Crossing’ to 3 prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA.

The colour wash from the Concorde 2 lighting was a green/blue mix and with the smoke machine creating quite an cool atmosphere. As the band opened up with ‘1000 Stars’. Oh yes! No hanging about tonight, we were straight in!

The guitars fired up and ‘Look Away’ was sent our way. This had the place jumping and the crowd raised their voices to this one. Superb song and just brilliant to hear it live. The guitars in tune and sync producing that almost Celtic sound. Now to make these songs come alive what is needed are some great vocals and Mr Hough delivered them, rocking it out or digging in for some of the slower numbers.

Bruce, as usual, took the time to chat with the punters, his humour is infectious. He seems to effortlessly break down the barrier with the fans using his finely honed humour with members of the crowd! The onstage antics with his son Jamie and the banter between them was also natural and at times near the knuckle, but always bloody hilarious. The “wee chats” gave the rest of the band a minute to catch their breath and put away some refreshment.

Also a huge shout to Mark. He was set back on the stage surrounded by a rather large drum kit. He absolutely nailed those patterns and fills that we have all come to know and love. Some real power coming at us from him and great harmonising vocals.

Next up was the title track of the album ‘Steeltown’. Bruce spotted someone in the crowd with a Ramonas T shirt and some hilarious banter ensued. ‘Steeltown’ was the second studio album by Big Country. Bruce reminded me that the album was recorded at ABBA’s Polar Studios in Stockholm with Steve Lillywhite producing!

Bruce announced “We have been blasting you with loud rock and roll guitars, so now a slower number”. ‘Tall Ships’ was up and followed quickly by ‘Chance’. These two songs rank highly in my top Big Country songs. The stracks giving Hough that chance to deliver at a slower pace, and he did them perfectly. Stunning renditions. He did have some assistance however from a few hundred extra voices during ‘Chance’!

The guitars from Bruce and his son Jamie kicked the next one off. Mark Brzezicki hit out the opening drums and they were getting louder and louder, Bruce and Jamie fired up with the bass lines, the crowd started cheering as we recognised the unmistakable opening chords of ‘In A Big Country’. Hough delivered a pinpoint vocal for this, with help from the packed in tight extras crowded up against the barrier.

Oh yes, this was terrific stuff. It was great to have other songs from the Big Country back catalogue mixed into the 90 minute set. This is how it is meant to be, exciting and pulsating to be at a concert again. Big Country were providing a perfect cure for any remaining Covid lockdown blues.

A quick check of the time meant things were about to come to an end. Simon and Big Country were about to set Concorde 2 ablaze. Simon led us through ‘Wonderland’, a cracking version of a song released in the UK on 9th January 1984, between their first and second albums. It became a Top Ten hit for them in the UK, peaking at number 8.

The touch paper had been well and truly lit for ‘Fields Of Fire’. The crowd singing along to every word made this a truly special live rendition. Well done to the Brighton Concorde 2 choir – welcome back and still in fine voice! So good to feel the very floor of the venue bouncing again as the crowd jumped and sang along. A real live highlight of the night. I just love that song.

The last song of the night was an extended ‘Restless Natives’, and that was it, 90 minutes of pure nostalgia delivered in a masterclass of live performance. The very spirit of Big Country was with us tonight. Always a moment to remember the wonderful, late Stuart Adamson. I am pleased and happy to report that the original sound and legacy of Big Country is still very much alive and kicking.

There was a lot of love in the room for this band tonight. Well played Big Country and hope to see you again next year.

Band members:

Bruce Watson – guitar and vocals (1981–2000, 2007, 2010–present)

Mark Brzezicki – drums (1982–1989, 1993–2000, 2007, 2010–present)

Jamie Watson – guitars (2010–present)

Simon Hough – vocals and guitar (2013–present)

Gil Allan – bass (2021–present)

Big Country setlist:

‘1000 Stars’

‘Look Away’

‘Harvest Home’

‘Lost Patrol’

‘The Storm’

‘Just A Shadow’

‘Steeltown’

‘Where The Rose Is Sown’

‘Tall Ships Go’

‘I’m Not Ashamed’

‘Chance’

‘In A Big Country’

‘Wonderland’

‘Fields Of Fire’

(encore)

‘Restless Natives’

For more information on the band, visit their website – www.bigcountry.co.uk