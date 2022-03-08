Bus bosses await verdict on plans to replace 80-year-old garage and offices

Bus bosses want to replace their outdated “double decker” offices in Hove with a four-storey building able to cope with a new generation of vehicles.

They want to demolish the “west garage” in Conway Street – one of two garages on the two-acre Hove site.

In its place, Brighton and Hove Buses wants a new four-storey garage building for repairs, maintenance and engineering, with a four-bay workshop.

The proposed building would also include the company’s head office, rest and changing areas for drivers and other staff and an open parking area.

A more efficient layout could enable more buses to be kept on the site, freeing up land south of Conway Street next to the Hove Gardens scheme.

The developer Watkins Jones is currently building 216 flats and, last summer, the firm shared its plans for the enlarged site if it can finalise a deal with the bus company.

But it all hinges on councillors granting planning permission for the new bus garage at a meeting at Hove Town Hall tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday 9 March).

In turn, it is understood that a deal with Watkin Jones could provide the funding for the bus company’s plans to modernise its garage.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee about the west garage planning application said: “The site generally would be used for the day-to-day running of the bus fleet and maintenance of vehicles, while functions like refuelling and washing would remain part of the east garage.

“A condition would restrict the use of the open bus parking area use for a temporary period of 10 years.

“This would enable further consideration of the impact of noise and disturbance on future neighbouring residential development.”

The new building would include a dozen electric vehicle charging points, solar roof panels and a “green wall”. The bus company would also provide extra bike parking.

Hove Civic Society said that it had not objection in principle to the loss of the current art deco building and welcomed the prospect of neighbouring land being put to better use.

But it had concerns about the new building, next to Jewson’s Yard, having an oppressive look if the proposed choice of black aluminium materials was pursued.

The bus company, part of the Go-Ahead Group, said: “The existing office accommodation is dated and not fit for purpose and the business needs to redevelop its existing accommodation and invest in new accommodation in order to operate efficiently.

“The bus company has operated from this site, providing public transport services under various ownerships since around 1939.

“There are buildings dated from that era on the east and west parcels of land. The buildings are dated and in need of substantial repair or replacement.

“The social need for the development has been identified and it would deliver jobs, contributing to economic sustainability as well.”

Officials have given their backing to the plans, subject to conditions. The report to the Planning Committee said: “The proposed development would support objectives for sustainable economic development and is compatible with employment priorities for the Hove Station area.

“Redeveloping the site would enable the city’s bus company to modernise and increase efficiency, which would support the council’s aims to provide an integrated, safe and sustainable transport system.

“The bus company proposals for redevelopment would support on-site employment through the servicing of buses and with provision of office floorspace, as well as supporting off-site employment such as bus drivers.

“The proposed design of the new building would in general support priorities for the Hove Station area, including improvements to the public realm and green infrastructure.

“The use of open bus parking, for a temporary period, would not result in significant impact on nearby heritage assets, visual amenity or neighbouring amenity.”

Work could start later this year or, more realistically, next year and take at least 18 months, with the scheme completed by late 2025.

The Planning Committee is due to decide whether to grant permission for the scheme at a meeting starting at 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday 9 March) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.