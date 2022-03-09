Gentleman’s Dub Club set to play Brighton gig

Since their formation in early 2006, Gentleman’s Dub Club have made a name for themselves as one of the most respected names in dub/reggae music. GDC have been on tour for 16 years, are festival favourites across the UK and Europe, and have found themselves regularly playing to crowds of 10,000 or more. The Gents are again set to return to Brighton for another uplifting show this week.

With at least 7 studio albums and numerous singles and remixes under their belts, GDC never stop working. Their 2021 album ‘Down To Earth’ followed on the heels of their ‘Down To Earth‘ single (out 5th March 2021) and ‘Night Shift‘ single (19th February 2021) which featured Gardna, who incidentally supported them at their CHALK Brighton concert on 15th February 2020 – Read our review of that concert HERE.

The GDC will be returning to the same venue this week, when they will be performing on Friday 11th March 2022 – grab your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket vendor.

Their unique take on dub music, and their prolific output has solidified their position as stalwarts of the UK dub/ska/reggae music scene, and has seen them consistently championed by David Rodigan and most of his contemporaries at BBC Radio 1. They have worked with the likes of Brad Ellis (Nextmen), Fat Freddy’s Drop, Prince Fatty, Hollie Cook, Lady Chann, Horseman, Joe Dukie, Shapeshifter, Mungos Hifi.

Nearly 100,000 people came to see their set opening the mainstage at Boomtown, and they also embarked upon a hugely successful set of dates supporting the legendary UB40. Festival performances have seen them entertaining crowds aged from 16 to 60 with appearances at Glastonbury, Bestival, Rototom, NASS, Latitude to name just a few.

More info on Gentleman’s Dub Club:

Website / Facebook / YouTube / Bandcamp / Soundcloud

