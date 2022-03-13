Students plan demo to highlight threats to democracy

Students are planning a protest in support of the Save Democracy Campaign on a university campus in the coming week.

Sussex University’s Students’ Union said: “The Save Democracy Campaign is a new initiative aimed at alerting world leaders, international and local non-state governance providers/actors, civil society and many more, to rise in defence of democracy in a way that makes it much more safe and secure for sustainable development to take place.

“The campaign will speak to several issues undermining democracy around the world. More importantly, we will stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and in defence of democracy in general.”

The demo is due to take place at noon on Thursday (17 March) in Library Square on Sussex University’s Falmer campus.

The organisers referred to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – or Global Goals – and said: “Delivering a better life for everyone, a goal enshrined in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), can only be attained and sustained in an atmosphere of peace and accountability.

“This is recognised in SDG16, which calls on global citizens and leaders to ‘promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels’.

“Yet today, democracy is under threats and attacks from multiple angles.

“Discrediting a democratic process for personal and political gains, fuelling hate crimes by unguarded utterances (especially by people in positions of authority), incessant military coups without strong condemnation and deterrence, racial gestures and profiling, sexual harassment/violence in schools and places of work, clamping down on dissident voices and restriction of freedom at the poll all put democracy under serious attack across the globe.

“To defend democracy, democratic government leaders must renew their commitment to fulfilling its fundamental promises of ‘liberties and rights’, ‘equality and justice’ and ‘accountability to the people’ by delivering on election promises and public accountability and commitment to the principle of natural law that all men are created equal and that no individual should be discriminated against because of the colour of their skin or denied life opportunities because of their place of birth.”