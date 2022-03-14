Tory councillor in court for drink driving



A Conservative councillor who has just quit for personal reasons is battling a charge of drink driving, Brighton and Hove News can reveal.

Joe Miller, 27, has been charged with driving a black BMW 420 on the A27 at Hollingbury while over the limit at 3pm in September 2020.

The charge states he had 134mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system – about two thirds more than the legal limit of 80mg.

He has pleaded not guilty, and instructed a firm of solicitors who specialise in driving offences.

Mr Miller told Brighton and Hove News the case, which he considers a private matter, is completely unrelated to his resignation.

He said: “My resignation is totally unrelated to this matter. I resigned because I’m moving out of the area and I’m getting married in September.

“This is an unconcluded matter which my legal team are addressing and it’s totally unrelated to my resignation.

“I deny these allegations wholeheartedly.”

Mr Miller last appeared in court last month, when he was released on unconditional bail.

Today, he announced he was quitting as a councillor, both on Brighton and Hove City Council and Lewes District Council, with immediate effect.