‘Good Vibrations Society’ – A weekend in nature to nourish the soul

The ‘Good Vibrations Society’ are celebrating Music, Wellness and Ecology at Pippingford Park in the Ashdown Forest, East Sussex on 5th – 7th August 2022. This event is a mere 22 miles North-East of Brighton & Hove.

What’s on?

* Music (soul/ jazz/ funk / dub/reggae / drum and bass/ jungle / world music / devotional music / yoga music)

* Classes (Yoga / Meditation / Dance)

* Workshops (Drumming / Dance)

* Ecology (talks, workshops, charities, signposting)

* Healthy and glorious food and drink (vegan / vegetarian / local / organic)

* Kids Area (family friendly / Montessori inspired)

* Camping and Glamping in nature

* Family friendly camping area

* Talks (inspirational talks and workshops)

* Wild Swimming

* Comedy

* Onsite pub / after-hours venue

* Seated restaurant

Launched in the pandemic summer of 2021, ‘Good Vibrations Society‘ is a weekend of camping, wellness, music, ecology, discussion along with healthy and hearty food, drink, wild swimming and an opportunity to commune in the stunning environment of The Ashdown Forest.

Founded by Johnny Scratchley (Gentleman’s Dub Club / Outlook Festival / Outlook Orchestra, Dimensions Festival), Richard Morris (Pippingford Park) and Doug Hunt (Sound guru) – Good Vibrations Society has been created within the close knit, creative local community and the whole team are dedicated to the preservation of this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Alongside the entertainment there will be regular walks across the Ashdown Forest, talks on conservation and collaboration with local charities concerned with the maintenance of the local area and a dedication to The Ashdown Forest Foundation.

In 2022 ‘Good Vibrations Society’ has invited a selection of incredible musicians to perform on our stages. Spanning world music, exploring sound pathways from founders and forefathers to new school boundary breakers. Music at this year’s event has stepped up a level with headliners Roy Ayers, The Brand New Heavies and Lola Young.

Roy Ayers, most famous for his global hit – ‘Everybody Loves The Sunshine’ is one of the godfathers of Funk, Soul, Jazz and Acid Jazz. With a career spanning more than 50 years his sound has inspired generations of musicians and Good Vibrations Society cannot wait to host him in the forest.

Second headliners – The Brand New Heavies; pioneers of the acid jazz scene will be playing their string of hits from the 90’s and noughties at Good Vibes. Released to wide applause on both sides of the Atlantic, The Heavies are unique in that they have had both a dedicated underground following and huge chart success. Their hits ‘You Are The Universe’, ‘Never Stop’ and ‘Dream On Dreamer’ cemented them as pioneers in Acid Jazz and they continue to inspire and enthral audiences with signature high energy live shows.

Third headliner will be teenage singing sensation Lola Young. After finishing fourth in this years ‘Sound of 2022’ Lola has been nominated for a Brit award, appeared on the Graham Norton Show and is now on regular rotation across all local and national radio playlists. Lola is a special talent, with a voice and attitude that will stay with anyone who is lucky enough to see her perform live.

Next up it’s Gentleman’s Dub Club; an 8-piece live dub/reggae/ska band whose stage shows have taken them around the world playing their infectious – dance floor ready – style. The lead singer Jonathan Scratchley is one of founders of Good Vibrations Society and grew up locally.

Shola Ama will be playing a live show in the trees, performing her extensive list of hits including ‘You Might Need Somebody’, ‘You’re the One I Love’ and ‘Still Believe’ – her unique blend of RnB and Garage will certainly get feet and bodies moving!

Roni Size is up next and needs little introduction, as one of the forefathers of early jungle drum and bass, Roni was responsible for bringing this underground culture to the mainstream with his debut release ‘New Forms’ including hit track – ‘Brown Paper Bag’ which went platinum and won him The Mercury music prize in 1997. Still going strong with new releases each year spreading across the globe, Roni, alongside Dynamite MC will bring the Bristol sound to Good Vibes this year.

Steam Down is an artist collective and music community based in Deptford, South-East London. Since then it has evolved into a weekly event where Steam Down artists and its extended musical family generate spontaneous sonic soundscapes reflecting their lives in the city. Steam Down has quickly become a household name in London’s music scene, and most recently received two Jazz FM awards including The Innovation Award sponsored by Mishcon de Reya and Live Experience of the Year Award sponsored by Yamaha UK featuring Kamasi Washington.

Good Vibes will also host Hannah Williams and The Affirmations this year, the current darlings of the worldwide Soul scene. Having been sampled by Jay Z on the Grammy-nominated song ‘4:44’, they were catapulted around the globe. This has led them to work with Tyler The Creator, Guy Chambers and Pete Rock, to name a few. They’ve been personally championed by Huey Morgan and the late, great masters Sharon Jones and Charles Bradley.

Next up, Young Gun Silver Fox are musical sorcerers. On West End Coast, they’ve fashioned a fresh and modern sound that summons one of the most vibrant and influential epochs in popular music. The ten songs LP pays homage to 1970s Los Angeles, a golden age of recording that infused the pop charts and FM airwaves with a blend of soulful voices, immaculate melodies, stellar musicianship, and sophisticated studio technology.

The event has also invited Bristol based French artist Madly to perform her blend of soulful jazz infused hip-hop with a full live band and the incredible Kay Young, an exciting London based singer, producer and rapper who recently signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and recently supported Jay Electronica in London.

The Shala is the onsite sanctuary of wellness and spirituality, hosting an exciting line-up of world and devotional music, classes and workshops. Starting with Florida based Producer and DJ of spiritual, yoga inspired electronic music, Taz Rashid, who’s Spotify playlists continue to inspire exercise and deep spiritual growth. Supporting Taz in the space over the weekend will be acoustic music from the beautiful Nessi Gomes, Carrie Tree and Lucy Wylde.

The Shala will be curated by local Yoga Studio – Yard Yoga. A sanctuary in Forest Row offering a vibrant mix of Hot, Vinyasa Flow, Hatha, Pregnancy and Yin Yoga.

At this year’s event, Good Vibrations Society will introduce a small after party venue amongst the trees where DJ’s will keep the party going once the main stage has closed each evening. Headlining this space is Jungle Legend Benny Page alongside Rafiki, EMG Sounds, Cuppa T, Aura, deepcutt and 24 Karet.

Other artists of note across the weekend will be the incredible London Afrobeat Collective, Dub Princess and Hotsteppas, Iration Steppas, Bare Jams, Folkadelix and something a little different from The Green Light Ensemble.

The event is still only a small capacity of 2,500 people so get your tickets before they sell out.

The full music line-up will feature:

Roy Ayers // The Brand New Heavies // Lola Young // Gentleman’s Dub Club // Shola Ama // Roni Size ft. Dynamite MC // Steam Down // Taz Rashid // Young Gun Silver Fox // Nessi Gomes // London Afrobeat Collective // Hannah Williams & The Affirmations // Iration Steppa’s // Benny Page // Dub Princess & The Hotsteppas // Kay Young // Bare Jams // Carrie Tree // Madly // Folkadelix // Samaki // Lucy Wylde // Guinny // Slim Pigeons // Cuppa T // Rafiki // Green Light Ensemble

Adult weekend tickets – £125 – £140

Family Tickets available

Free entry for under 5’s

View the ticket options HERE.

