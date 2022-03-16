Delayed Premier Match Day 17 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

Albion finally play a fixture tonight that was first scheduled for December.

The Seagulls host Tottenham Hotspur and occupy a far worse position than they did when the match was postponed because of covid-19 in the visitors’ squad.

Shane Duffy is recalled to the starting line up as Albion look to end a run of five consecutive Premier League defeats.

Jeremy Sarmiento returns to the Brighton squad after being out injured since December, with Graham Potter seeing the 19-year-old as an exciting addition to those on duty.

The recently impressive Dejan Kulusevski starts for Tottenham as do Son Heung-min and England captain Harry Kane.

Another loss for Albion would leave them waiting until Saturday 2 April for their next chance to pick up points when they host Norwich City at the Amex.