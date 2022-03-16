Six of the worst – dismal Brighton & Hove Albion lose again

By Tim Hodges from the Amex

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Albion lost their sixth match on the spin and failed to score at home for the fourth match on succession.

In fact since beating Watford on February 12th Albion have lost six, conceded 13 and scored One.

Yes the overall performance was reasonable. Yes, the team kept possession well, but so many opportunities were squandered through not being direct or decisive enough.

Tottenham had the chance to go ahead early on as England captain Harry Kane beat Albion keeper Robert Sanchez to a through ball but somehow skewed his shot wide of an open goal.

Albion had some possession and were similarly to the Liverpool finding themselves in advance positions but again being too intricate and allowing Spurs to counter attack.

Albion had a shout for a penalty on the half hour but neither referee Jones or VAR were interested.

Spurs went ahead after good approach play from Sergio Regulion and Hueng Min Son set up Christian Romero his shot appeared to take a slight deflection but wrong footed Sanchez and Spurs were 1-0 ahead.

Albion had half chances through Neal Maupay and and an effort charged down by Eric Dier from Alexis Macallister but the last chance of the half came from a Shane Duffy mistake, his headed fell to Dejan Kulusveski but the onrushing Sanchez saved well.

So many Albion player are becoming ineffectual. Marc Cucurella and Solly March shadows of their former selves. Yves Bissouma also looks off the pace and occasionally disinterested.

Graham Potter will almost reflect that the Seagulls put in a superb effort but why he failed to make any half time substitutions is more than puzzling.

Albion made what is becoming a traditional start to the second half, lots of possession but no cutting edge no sharpness up front , taking far far too long to get a shot away.

From one attack the Seagulls appeared to have a good shout for a penalty after a Dier appeared to handle , but the referee disagreed, VAR didn’t intervene, Rodrigo Bentancur found Kane with an exquisite pass and suddenly Spurs were 0-2 in front.

Albion had various half chances to reduce the deficit Danny Welbeck replace Bissouma but Albion just as so many many times previously were just unable to get into a shoooting position.

The Seagulls most significant problems are they can’t score and they stop conceding.

Spurs through Kane who lost out on a one on one with Sanchez then through Kuluszaski who fired wide from close chamge had a few chances to extend the lead late on.

Albion last and most significant effort came from a cross shot from Cucurella but his effort flashed past the post.

Albion are still eleven points clear of both Watford and Everton – who occupy 17t and 18th places .

Albion, it appears have amassed enough points to stay in the Premier League.

The worrying thing is how quickly a team below the Albion could gain points.

The Seagulls are still 100/1 against relagation

Albion don’t play until Norwich at 2nd April 2022.

Chris Hughton was sacked in 2019 as Albion’s final end of season run nearly cost them their Premier League status…….let’s hope the Seagulls beat Norwich.