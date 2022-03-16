TBelly find ‘Freaky Boys And Freaky Girls’ at Brighton’s Prince Albert

Alternative blues rockers TBelly were formed back in 2013 by songwriter Russell Keefe. In 2015 they released their first album ‘Dead Men Don’t Pray’ and last year in 2021, the new album ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’ was released.

The title track and lead TBelly single ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’ features none other than Dennis Dunaway from the original Alice Cooper Group on bass guitar, and the legend Alice Cooper himself stated “What a cool song!”. You can enjoy watching the ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’ video HERE and see how many places in Brighton that you know as it was filmed in town..

Russell has penned a tune all about Brighton’s very own independent, family run Prince Albert pub and music venue, which is situated close to Brighton railway station. It’s called ‘Freaky Boys And Freaky Girls’, so clearly they have been spying some of the recent concert goers there. You can listen to the tune HERE.

In celebration, TBelly will be performing live in The Prince Albert on Friday 27th May 2022, with special guest on the night being Will Wilde and support also comes from Samuel Ashton.

Purchase your tickets for the TBelly concert at The Prince Albert on Friday 27th May 2022 HERE.

Others have referred to TBelly’s work as thus:

“Great blues vocals, great rock vocals and all round brilliant album” – Stephen Harrison Blues Matters

“Superb raw “dirty” sounding bluesy vocals” – Stutter Zine- Holland

“Gnarled whiskey-soaked vocals, gruff bass lines and symphonic keys.

Hits the sweet spot repeatedly.” Amelia Vandergast – A&R Factory

“An impressive musical story that simply has to be consumed” – Mladen Loncar – Blues Corner

Check out TBelly’s YouTube page HERE and learn more at tbellyband.co.uk