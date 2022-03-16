BREAKING NEWS

TBelly find ‘Freaky Boys And Freaky Girls’ at Brighton’s Prince Albert

Posted On 16 Mar 2022 at 8:43 pm
By :
Comment: 0

TBelly are heading to The Prince Albert

Alternative blues rockers TBelly were formed back in 2013 by songwriter Russell Keefe. In 2015 they released their first album ‘Dead Men Don’t Pray’ and last year in 2021, the new album ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’ was released.

Latest TBelly album ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’

The title track and lead TBelly single ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’ features none other than Dennis Dunaway from the original Alice Cooper Group on bass guitar, and the legend Alice Cooper himself stated “What a cool song!”. You can enjoy watching the ‘I Never Want To See Me Again’ video HERE and see how many places in Brighton that you know as it was filmed in town..

They’ve written a song about The Prince Albert! (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

Russell has penned a tune all about Brighton’s very own independent, family run Prince Albert pub and music venue, which is situated close to Brighton railway station. It’s called ‘Freaky Boys And Freaky Girls’, so clearly they have been spying some of the recent concert goers there. You can listen to the tune HERE.

In celebration, TBelly will be performing live in The Prince Albert on Friday 27th May 2022, with special guest on the night being Will Wilde and support also comes from Samuel Ashton.

Purchase your tickets for the TBelly concert at The Prince Albert on Friday 27th May 2022 HERE.

Russell Keefe founder of TBelly

Others have referred to TBelly’s work as thus:
“Great blues vocals, great rock vocals and all round brilliant album” – Stephen Harrison Blues Matters

“Superb raw “dirty” sounding bluesy vocals” – Stutter Zine- Holland

“Gnarled whiskey-soaked vocals, gruff bass lines and symphonic keys.
Hits the sweet spot repeatedly.” Amelia Vandergast – A&R Factory

“An impressive musical story that simply has to be consumed” – Mladen Loncar – Blues Corner

Check out TBelly’s YouTube page HERE and learn more at tbellyband.co.uk

Gig flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com