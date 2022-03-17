Demob Happy set to play intimate Brighton concert

Demob Happy are an alternative rock band, formed in 2008 in Newcastle upon Tyne and now based in Brighton. The band is composed of Matthew Marcantonio (lead vocals/bass), Adam Godfrey (guitar/vocals) and Thomas Armstrong (drums/vocals).

The trio are getting ready for a special one-off intimate concert at The Hope & Ruin, which is located at 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton on Friday 15th April, where they promise that they will be test-driving new material from their forthcoming album. Their previous two being ‘Dream Soda’ in 2015 and ‘Holy Doom’ in 2018.

The band have posted on social media “Brighton, we need an old-school sweat box to try out some new material…wanna be our Guinea Piggies? Tickets for this one won’t hang about. See you there xxx”. So that would be rude not to accept their kind offer wouldn’t it!

The show is being put on by local promoters Acid Box and you can catch the Brighton trio at this very intimate show by purchasing your tickets HERE and HERE.

What others have said about Demob Happy:

“…like the Vines libidinously licking the sleeve of Rubber Soul on a revolving bed. It’s seedy and funky and excellent.” – Guardian

“A fuzzy, sleazy monster, dredged up from the murkier quarters of indie rock’s backwaters, welcome back boys.” – DIY

“Certain to make you fall even more in love with Demob Happy than you already are.” – Wonderland

“Funky, wild and a little bit on the shoegazey side, this is drenched with rock swagger.” – Kerrang!

Demob Happy are on Spotify and you can check out their videos on their YouTube channel HERE. More info on Demob Happy at demob-happy.com

Support on the night will come from Shadow Show who are a power trio of a mysterious hue, who are coming at us from Detroit. They combine elements of 60’s garage-psychedelia into a 21st century modern pop-art incarnation. They project a vision to the world in their display: a spectacle of light as curious as shadow.