Sea swimmers urged to take care if planning a worm moon swim

Sea swimmers are being told to beware cold water shock if they are planning a dip under tonight’s worm moon.

Brighton RNLI says cold water shock is a real danger for anyone entering water 15C or below. According to satellite data, the sea temperature off Brighton is less than 9C today.

Low temperatures also risk swim failure and hypothermia.

The March full moon, which rises shortly after 5pm this evening, is known as the worm moon, because earthworms become more active as temperatures rise in spring.

Gabbi Batchelor, from the RNLI water safety team in the south east said: ‘We’ve seen a big increase in the number of people taking up dipping and open water swimming over the last couple of years, and it’s amazing so many people are feeling the benefits of a new activity.

“However, for many, this is their first experience of the sea, so we’re asking everyone to be aware of risks before they enter the water, especially at night know how to keep themselves and others safe, and to respect the water.

“With the sea temperatures still dropping and reaching their coldest around March, the effects of cold water, combined with weather conditions and any personal health issues should be taken seriously before venturing in.

“If it’s your first time in open water, we’d recommend you speak to your GP first, particularly for those with cardiac or underlying health conditions.

“There are a number of precautions you can take to help ensure you have an enjoyable and safe time, if you are going to be swimming under the full moon. Avoid swimming alone, consider going with others or joining a group so you can look out for each other.

“Think about the depth of water and if you can, stay in your depth. Acclimatisation is really important. Enter the water slowly and put drops of water on the back of your neck as you go in. Always remember FLOAT to live should you react to the cold water.

“Also taking the right kit is essential. We’d recommend wearing a wetsuit to keep you warm and increase your buoyancy, together with a bright swim cap and tow float to make yourself visible to others and use in an emergency. When swimming in the dark, put a torch inside a tow float so you can be seen.

“The most important thing to remember is if you are in any doubt, stay out of the water and if you or anyone else does get into trouble in or on the water please call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

“Even the well prepared can find themselves in difficultly but having the correct knowledge and equipment can save lives. Taking a means of calling for help with you, such as a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch with a whistle, really could be a lifesaver.”