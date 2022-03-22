Brighton man jailed after hiding in woman’s wardrobe despite restraining order

A Brighton man has been jailed after repeatedly breaching a restraining order as he persistently harassed a woman – at one point hiding in her bedroom wardrobe.

Leon Chart, 42, of Palmeira Mansions, Church Road, Hove, admitted four charges of breaching a restraining order and a charge of assaulting Katie Palmer on Brighton seafront.

Chart, formerly of Grand Parade, Brighton, Denmark Villas, Hove, and New Barn Close, Portslade, had been ordered not to contact or enter Miss Palmer’s home after being convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and criminal damage in 2020.

But shortly before 1am on Sunday 21 November, police were called to a property in Crest Way, Portslade, after Chart was filmed on a security camera going in through the back door.

Sussex Police said: “Officers searched the property and found him hiding in a cupboard in one of the bedrooms.

“Chart was arrested for breaching his restraining order and released under strict bail conditions while charges were prepared.

“Following Chart’s arrest, his victim reported meeting him around a month previously, on Saturday 23 October, when she was violently assaulted.

“He also made contact with her on Thursday 18 November and tricked her into meeting face to face.

“On Thursday 25 November, a warrant was issued for Chart’s arrest after he breached his prison licence conditions and an active search for his whereabouts began while his victim continued to be supported by officers.

“He was arrested on Tuesday 4 January after the same woman reported receiving a phone call where Chart claimed to have been watching her and made threatening remarks.

“Police traced the location of the phone call and took Chart into custody. He was charged with four counts of harassment – breach of a restraining order – and one count of assault.”

At Hove Crown Court on Wednesday 2 March, Judge Jeremy Gold sentenced Chart to 32 months in prison – eight months for each harassment charge to run consecutively – and a concurrent three-month jail term for assault.

Detective Sergeant Steph Bell said: “The persistent harassment and violence seen in this case had a devastating impact on Chart’s victim, physically as well as psychologically.

“Leon Chart was a committed offender who continued his pattern of violent and threatening behaviour despite numerous previous convictions.

“We are pleased to have secured a jail sentence that will hopefully provide some peace of mind for his victim, who will continue to have the support of our officers.

“If you are the victim of harassment or any crime, please report it online, by dialling 101 or via 999 in an emergency.”