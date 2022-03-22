Paintings by late Brighton artist and teacher go on sale for charity

A gallery is exhibiting works by the late Brighton artist and teacher Barry Hinchliff and selling them in aid of charity.

Mr Hinchliff, a former teacher and head of art at Longhill High School, died from Alzheimer’s disease last August at the age 86.

He studied at Chelsea School of Art in the 1950s and then taught art at Longhill, in Brighton, for 27 years.

He was a member of the Society of Sussex Painters and helped to found and run The Grange Art Gallery, in Rottingdean, helping local artists exhibit.

Now the late great-grandfather’s work is on show at The Grange which said: “This exhibition is the final celebration and sale of Barry’s work, spanning nearly 70 years.”

Mr Hinchliff was a prolific painter of local and British landscapes in oil and watercolour and in later years he focused on the South of France and the Mediterranean.

He also produced many clay sculptures and designed and painted stage sets for the Regency Opera Company.

He was survived by his wife Brenda and his sons Alex and Jo and left four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The Grange said: “Entrance is free. All artwork will be sold at affordable prices. Proceeds and donations will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.”

The exhibition, Barry Hinchliff – A Passion for Painting 1935-2021, opened on Saturday 5 March and ends on Sunday 1 May.

The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm on Wednesday to Saturday 10am to 4pm and from 1pm to 4pm on Sundays.

For more information, go to rottingdeanheritage.org.uk.