Medical centre set to install CCTV to deter vandals

Posted On 23 Mar 2022
A Hove medical centre wants to install CCTV to stop vandals damaging the listed church it occupies.

Trinity Medical Centre took over the former Holy Trinity Church in Goldstone Villas in 2017.

Since then, there have been several instances of antisocial behaviour, and it now wants to put in cameras to make it easier to catch the culprits.

In a planning application, it says: Since the conversion of the Grade II listed church into a Medical Centre there have been several instances of anti-social behaviour within the grounds.

“Whilst best endeavours have been taken to mitigate this (such as the tightening access from the perimeter) it has been deemed necessary to install CCTV to act as a deterrent. The equipment specification and locations have been agreed with input from a security specialist and the building user.

“The design for the proposed CCTV installation has been informed by the listed building. Camera locations have been chosen to have a minimal impact on the appearance of the listed building.

“Where possible they have been hidden behind buttresses and within corners. The locations also offer protection to the most valuable parts of the building, specifically the external pulpit.

“A camera is proposed adjacent to the pulpit, and another to the southern side of the tower providing surveillance over the nearest access point.”

It adds: “The proposed CCTV installation will protect the site from any future antisocial behaviour and act as a deterrent for any potential vandals looking to damage the historic fabric of the listed building.”

