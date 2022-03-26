Blimey – a review of a gig in Seaford! That’s rare!

THE DIABLOS – SEAFORD LITTLE THEATRE, SEAFORD 25.3.22

The Diablos are a British country rock band formed in Brighton around 2006. Having released five albums to date and have had six number one’s on the British and Irish country music charts. They have also appeared on a film, Warner Bros music picked up on the song ‘East Coast Run’ for the film ‘Beast’ and the band appeared playing their song in a bar scene.

They are an uncommon mix, a British Country band, that writes, records and performs their own material. You don’t have to like country to love The Diablos. The band were once described as ‘The Eagles’ having a few beers with ‘The Mavericks’ whilst listening to ‘Johnny Cash’ on the jukebox, this is a band at the peak of their writing and performance powers.

They have proved to be one of the most enduring and influential British country bands of the last 15 years. Initially named ‘The Coral Reefers’ the band had a few line up changes before renaming themselves The Diablos in 2005. Their first album ‘Welcome To The Club’ was released in 2007 to widespread critical acclaim. Other albums include ‘Rhinestones And Diamonds’, ‘Riding The Long Road’ and ‘One Degree Of Separation’. Then in 2020, they released their first new music for five years with the album ‘Leaving Santa Rosa’. It included 13 self-penned songs to make you laugh, cry or rock. The album includes ‘The Ballad Of Johnny and Mary’, ‘When I’m Gone’, ‘Don’t Ask Why’ and the title track ‘Leaving Santa Rosa’ all of which were performed this evening for us at the Seaford Little Theatre, which is nestled at 4 Steyne Road, Seaford BN25 1HA, which is a short walk away from the Seaford Train Station terminus.

The Diablos performance was absolutely first class, opening with the band walking in one at a time playing ‘Boogie Town Blues’ followed by ‘Wrong Guy’. The Seaford Little Theatre allows for a truly intimate experience with lead vocalist Chris Nieto immediately striking up a relationship with the audience. I’m not normally a great fan of country music, but these guys really make it easy to enjoy. As well as doing many of their own compositions, there were pieces by Don Henley, Steve Earle, Jimmy Buffett and Dewey Bunnell (from America).

At the opening of the second set, it was acoustic time, with a great version of ‘Boys Of Summer’ as well as ‘Horse With No Name’… Then It was time to get up off the seats and dance! Including a surprise bit of Line Dancing! The last number was ‘Don’t Like County’ with a guitar duel between Adrian Marshall and Danny O’Loughlin.

The Band are:

Adrian Marshall – Electric Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and Backing Vocals

Chris Nieto – Lead Vocals and Acoustic Guitar

Danny O’Loughlin – Lead Guitar and Vocals

Geoff Ansell – Drums

Terry O’Loughlin – Bass and Backing Vocals

The Diablos setlist:

Set One:

‘Boogie Town Blues’

‘Wrong Guy’

‘Satisfied’

‘Leaving Santa Rosa’

‘Like It Love It’

‘Below The Snowline’

‘Bad Chrome Job’

‘Margaritaville’

‘Continental’

‘Ballad Of Johnny & Mary’

‘Don’t Ask Why’

‘Final Piece Of Piece’

‘Galway Girl’

Set Two:

‘Boys Of Summer’

‘Vilaine’

‘Right By You Side’

‘Horse With No Name (America)’

‘Boot Scootin Boogie’

‘East Coast Run’

‘Lonesome Motel’

‘When I’m Gone’

‘What I Really Need’

‘Just A Little Love’

‘Dunno How She Dunnit’

‘Devils Ride’

‘Get Her Back’

‘I Love This Band’

(encore)

‘Don’t Like Country’

Find out more at thediablos.com