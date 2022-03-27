Japanese Television set to play Brighton’s Green Door Store

Japanese Television who formed with a shared vision of creating a modern psychedelic space-surf-soundscape are getting geared up to perform live again in Brighton courtesy of local promoters Acid Box.

The band enquired: “We love playing Brighton…always a killer show…who’s coming?”. This will be one of four special shows at four of the band’s favourite venues in order to celebrate the launch of their debut album ‘Space Fruit Vineyard’ which you can order HERE.

The first date will be taking place in Brighton on Thursday 14th April 2022. They will be taking the Green Door Store by storm that night – Grab your tickets HERE or from your usual retailer.

From Brighton, they will venture onto Ramsgate Music Hall the following night, and then whizz off to the George Tavern in London on 16th April, before concluding the mini-album launch tour JT Soar in Nottingham for the final night. Japanese Television have stated “These will be special. Please come one and all and let’s party!”.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team caught up with Japanese Television’s sold out show at The Hope & Ruin on 15th February 2020 – Read our report HERE.

Check out Japanese Television’s musical output by visiting the Bandcamp page HERE.

Support will come from Milo Dunn-Clarke (Frank) and Tim Burns (Beans) AKA Frank & Beans who hail from Northern Ireland, where they practiced and practised from the age of 11 to 18 and then when they were old enough, based themselves here in Brighton. Sadly, they have now relocated to London, but one hopes that the record companies based there will take note.

Their thunder-punk guitar and drums style comes with funk infused tones and Milo is most certainly a fan of his guitar multi-effects floor processor, which gives his guitar a distinctive meaty distorted sound. Both lads can most certainly play very well, one wouldn’t expect any less from the former BIMM pupils.

Frank & Beans are on Bandcamp. Check out their work HERE.