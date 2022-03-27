BREAKING NEWS

The Courettes to make swift return to Brighton

Posted On 27 Mar 2022
The Courettes are heading back to The Prince Albert

The Courettes is an explosive Danish and Brazilian rock band who is praised by the coolest music magazines around the world!

In 2020 the band signed with legendary British label Damaged Goods Records, putting them on the same roster as top international rock icons like Buzzcocks, Manic Street Preachers, Atari Teenage Riot, New Bomb Turks, Amyl and the Sniffers, Billy Childish, Captain Sensible and many others. Their first single by Damaged Goods ‘Want You! Like A Cigarette’ was released in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic and got airplay at BBC 6 Radio and spins at P6Beat and P4 in Denmark, and the first pressing of the 7” vinyl was sold out in two weeks.

The Courettes – Flavia Couri (vocals/guitar) and Martin Couri (vocals/drums)

Spring 2021 saw a brand new single, ‘Hop The Twig’, which is an exciting blend of garage, surf, 60s girlie pop and riot grrrl attitude and again got fantastic reviews:

Ooooh lovely coloured vinyl’s – check them out  here

One of the most hard working bands on the European rock scene, The Courettes have the reputation of delivering full-speed energetic performances and have played in 15 countries around Europe and Brazil. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the band kept the wheels turning and impressively made 25 concerts in Denmark, Germany, France and Norway, showing their never ending lust, dedication and seriousness towards their career. Flavia Couri (vocals/guitar) and Martin Couri (vocals/drums) have shared the stage with artists like The Sonics, The Pretty Things, Holly Golightly, The Bellrays, Jon Spencer, B52 ́s, Stray Cats, Kitty, Daisy and Lewis, Gang of Four, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand and more.

The Prince Albert will be hosting the concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

You can catch them performing live at The Prince Albert, 48 Trafalgar Street, Brighton, BN1 4ED on Thursday 9th June 2022 Doors will open at 8pm and the event runs until 11pm.
Their last performance at The Prince Albert was 30th October 2021. It sold out, so you had better purchase your tickets HERE or from your usual ticket agent before they all get snapped up!

Support will come from Mudlow.

Find out more at www.thecourettes.com

Flyer

