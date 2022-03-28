BREAKING NEWS

Search for lost dog

Posted On 28 Mar 2022 at 3:36 pm
By :
Comment: 0


A family is searching for a dog which got lost after bolting from a Brighton pub on Saturday.

Gus the poodle ran out of the Victor Inn in Duke Street at 8.15pm.

Since then, there have been possible sightings of him in Seven Dials later that evening, and at Hove Lagoon on Saturday.

It’s feared that he may have been picked up by someone in a white car by the lagoon.

His owner Natasha O’Connor is now asking people to be on the lookout – but not to approach him as he is most likely to run away again.

Anyone who sees Gus should call 07584221725.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com