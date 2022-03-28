Search for lost dog



A family is searching for a dog which got lost after bolting from a Brighton pub on Saturday.

Gus the poodle ran out of the Victor Inn in Duke Street at 8.15pm.

Since then, there have been possible sightings of him in Seven Dials later that evening, and at Hove Lagoon on Saturday.

It’s feared that he may have been picked up by someone in a white car by the lagoon.

His owner Natasha O’Connor is now asking people to be on the lookout – but not to approach him as he is most likely to run away again.

Anyone who sees Gus should call 07584221725.