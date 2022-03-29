Brighton man jailed over Coldean cannabis farm

A Brighton man has been jailed for six months after he was found running a cannabis farm in Coldean earlier this month.

Officers from Sussex Police caught Albert Frani, 27, of Rushlake Road, with more than 1kg of recently harvested herbal cannabis, estimated to be worth about £36,000.

Frani was arrested on Sunday 13 March and brought before Brighton magistrates the next day when he was sent to prison for 26 weeks.

Sussex Police said today: “Officers from Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team investigated the Rushlake Road area following concerns of suspected drug dealing raised by members of the public.

“Information gathered was passed on to Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit who conducted house-to-house inquiries on Sunday 13 March.

“As one resident came to his front door, officers could hear the sound of fans whirring in the background and noticed a significant smell of cannabis coming from the property.

“A thermal imaging camera used by a PCSO also detected an unusual amount of heat coming from inside.

“The occupant was detained while a search was carried out, which found four rooms filled with cannabis cultivation equipment and signs that dozens of plants had recently been harvested.

“Two large bags filled with herbal cannabis were also found, with a wholesale value estimated to be up to £36,000.

“Albert Frani, 27, of Rushlake Road, in Brighton, was arrested and charged with being concerned in the production of a class B drug (cannabis).

“At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 14 March, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison.”

Sergeant Penrose, of Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit, said: “This was a significant seizure of an illegal harmful substance that came about thanks to members of the public reporting their concerns and excellent development by the Neighbourhood Policing Team.

“The public are our eyes and ears – they understand what issues are ongoing in their own communities and if they are reported to us, we will investigate and we will put measures in place to help.

“This is a perfect example of grassroots policing, developing information received from the public to promptly solve a problem in our local community.

“As always, the message remains that while the TEU can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.

“Please report any concerns or crimes to us online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency.”