Aussie punks ‘Press Club’ set to take Brighton by storm

With their biggest UK and EU tour now a distant memory, (which included a Brighton gig at The Prince Albert on 6th September 2019) – a triumphant victory lap after the release of their critically lauded last album ‘Wasted Energy’ back in 2019 – Australian indie-punk hopes Press Club returned with a video for their ‘Insecurities’ single the following year – watch it HERE.

2019 saw the band back up the promise of their debut 2018 album ‘Late Teens’ with ‘Wasted Energy’, as they toured relentlessly through the UK. Finding more and more fans through performances at The Great Escape, Reading & Leeds Festivals, and a host of sold-out club shows, they were also spotlighted across BBC Radio. Annie Mac named them her Future Sound, they performed live in session from Maida Vale for Dan P Carter’s BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, and tastemaker Steve Lamacq introduced them to BBC 6 Music listeners with thunderous former single ‘Separate Houses’.

With ‘Insecurities’ – three minutes and two seconds of concise and visceral power-pop – Press Club capture all that they do best: earworm melodies, fists-in-the-sky intensity, and heartfelt introspection, with singer Natalie Foster the familiar fire beneath them. Featuring shades of 1980’s North American punk rock and craftily interwoven overdrive, Insecurities unfurls into an anthemic chorus, with a decidedly folk sensibility. Lyrically singer Natalie reveals self doubt, insecurities, and it is a touchstone for the band’s progress since releasing their debut record ‘Late Teens’ in 2018.

Ever-prolific, ‘Insecurities’ was originally recorded during the ‘Wasted Energy’ sessions, and was plucked by German publication Visions Magazine for inclusion in their annual rarities compilation record of never-before heard material. It featured alongside artists including IDLES, Metz, Ty Segall, Marilyn Manson and J. Mascis, with Press Club also being named the #1 Newcomer of the Year in their readers poll.

…..And now Press Club are back at it! They are zooming across the globe to play for us here in Brighton on Monday 13th June 2022, (courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoter) where they will be setting The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road alight. Grab your tickets from 10am on Friday 1st April HERE, HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

Press Club are on Bandcamp, find them HERE and check out their official website at pressclubmusic.com