Aussie punks ‘Press Club’ set to take Brighton by storm

Posted On 31 Mar 2022 at 3:37 pm
Press Club are heading back to Brighton

With their biggest UK and EU tour now a distant memory, (which included a Brighton gig at The Prince Albert on 6th September 2019) – a triumphant victory lap after the release of their critically lauded last album ‘Wasted Energy’ back in 2019 – Australian indie-punk hopes Press Club returned with a video for their ‘Insecurities’ single the following year – watch it HERE.

Press Club’s ‘Wasted Energy’ limited edition 3-colour splatter on transparent vinyl album

2019 saw the band back up the promise of their debut 2018 album ‘Late Teens’ with ‘Wasted Energy’, as they toured relentlessly through the UK. Finding more and more fans through performances at The Great Escape, Reading & Leeds Festivals, and a host of sold-out club shows, they were also spotlighted across BBC Radio. Annie Mac named them her Future Sound, they performed live in session from Maida Vale for Dan P Carter’s BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, and tastemaker Steve Lamacq introduced them to BBC 6 Music listeners with thunderous former singleSeparate Houses’.

Press Club’s ‘Late Teens’ album on transparent vinyl with heavy lavender splatter

With ‘Insecurities’ – three minutes and two seconds of concise and visceral power-pop – Press Club capture all that they do best: earworm melodies, fists-in-the-sky intensity, and heartfelt introspection, with singer Natalie Foster the familiar fire beneath them. Featuring shades of 1980’s North American punk rock and craftily interwoven overdrive, Insecurities unfurls into an anthemic chorus, with a decidedly folk sensibility. Lyrically singer Natalie reveals self doubt, insecurities, and it is a touchstone for the band’s progress since releasing their debut record ‘Late Teens’ in 2018.

Press Club live at The Great Escape 2019 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Ever-prolific, ‘Insecurities’ was originally recorded during the ‘Wasted Energy’ sessions, and was plucked by German publication Visions Magazine for inclusion in their annual rarities compilation record of never-before heard material. It featured alongside artists including IDLES, Metz, Ty Segall, Marilyn Manson and J. Mascis, with Press Club also being named the #1 Newcomer of the Year in their readers poll.

Press Club live at The Great Escape 2019 (pics Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pics to enlarge)

…..And now Press Club are back at it! They are zooming across the globe to play for us here in Brighton on Monday 13th June 2022, (courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoter) where they will be setting The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road alight. Grab your tickets from 10am on Friday 1st April HERE, HERE or from your usual ticket outlet.

Press Club live at The Great Escape 2019 (pic Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click pic to enlarge)

Press Club are on Bandcamp, find them HERE and check out their official website at pressclubmusic.com

Gig flyer 

The Hope & Ruin will be hosting the Brighton concert (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

