Shoot and you may just score – Brighton & Hove Albion beat Arsenal again.



Arsenal 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Stunning goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu saw the Seagulls beat Arsenal for the fourth time since 2018. The second the Seagulls have won a Premier League match at the Emirates.

Not many will have seen this one coming least of all goal starved Albion fans.

Danny Welbeck and Leondro Trossard looked sharp from the start and Moses Caicedo on his first Premier League start looked to provide Albion the alternative midfield impact they have needed for so long. Caicedo was mentioned by a correspondent during the World Cup draw as a player to watch and the panelist’s were surprised he had not featured for Albion far more. On this evidence he could set Group E alight for Ecuador in Qatar this winter.

Bakaray Saka provided the games first chance as he swung in a cross the Gabriel headed wide

Prior to this and as is par for the course Albion had a few half chances through Enock Mwepu and Danny Welbeck, who were both combing well with Marc Cucurella who pushed up from defence.

But it was a great interplay between Mwepu and Leondro Trossard that created Albion’s first- Mwepu simply teeing the Belgian international to drill his shot into the top corner to put Albion on front and leave a majority of fans at The Emirates bemused at how easy it was.

Emile Smith- Rowe was thwarted by an excellent Lewis Dunk block as Arsenal quickly tried to not only parity but normality.

Mwepu then had a chance to double Albion’s lead but his effort went wide after a bit of penalty area pin ball.

Right on half time Gabriel nodded a corner back across goal and Gabriel Martinelli pounced to put Arsenal level until VAR eventually intervened to disallow for offside.

Early in the second half Saka was booked for going down far to easily under a challenge from Lewis Dunk as Arsenal tried quite patiently to get back in the game.

But it was Albion who were having the chances as Alexis Mac Allister corners were heard at Aaron Ramsdale from Dunk and a subsequent one skimming of Alexander Lacazette’s head and flying wide.

Then the move of the match if not the year – Caicedo working hard to find Mwepu on the edge of the box who hit a excellent shot into the bottom corner to double Albion’s lead at 0-2.

Arsenal had half chances through Martinelli and Saka but nothing of note until Albert Lokonga brought a good save from Robert Sanchez then Martin Odegaard saw a free kick hit the woodwork.

However it was Odegaard via a sizeable deflection from Welbeck who got the Gunners back in it with a minute to go.

Arsenal pummelled Albion in the five added minutes Sanchez making a brilliant save from Eddie Nketiah and then Cucurella heading off the line from Gabriel.

A remarkable win for the Seagulls who move on to 37 points and up to 11th in The Premier League and take on Manchester City at the Etihad next.

No matchsticks needed for the eyes tonight as Albion shouldn’t be last on Match of The Day given the significance of the result.