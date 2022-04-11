BREAKING NEWS

Former rough sleeper seeks good Samaritans who helped her when she was doused with petrol

Posted On 11 Apr 2022 at 12:24 pm
Mairead Lillianna Soledad and Solo in Wish Park


A young woman who was doused with petrol and dragged through a fire when she was sleeping rough is looking for the good Samaritans who helped her.

Mairead Soledad was living in Wish Park in Hove with her dog Solo about two years ago when the terrifying incident happened.

She says she was saved by a woman and her child who were driving past and now she is back on her feet, she is trying to track them down so she can thank them.

Miss Soledad said: “There was a lady and her child driving past and they saved me. They took me to their home and let me shower and fed me.

“They then helped me get into a hostel and get support which in turn is how I ended up finally off the street.

“I know it’s a bit of a long shot, but I’m looking for this couple, her name was Sherrie and her husband was Pablo. They had two dogs and a daughter.

“They lived near Wish Park and I hoping someone may know them. I really just wanted to thank them and let them know that I’m alive and safe.”

Mairead Lillianna Soledad today


Miss Soledad says police were unable to track down the person who had poured petrol over her.

She also thanked the park keeper, Gerald Flanagan, who helped put her in touch with homeless outreach service St Mungo’s.

She is still being helped by them, and is now living securely with Solo and his sister Lil.

Mr Flanagan said that while most residents were also kind and brought Mairead food, some were not so friendly and it was a relief once she moved into a hostel.

He said: “All I did was show them some kindness. Mairead contacted me on Facebook the end of last year to thank me for giving her hope and showing kindness.

“Last Sunday she surprised me by showing up down and Wish park gave me the biggest hug and said thank you. It made me almost cry with joy. ”

Anyone who can help can email jo@brightonandhovenews.org and the message will be passed on.

