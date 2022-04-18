Whitehawk FC dig deep to hold promotion contenders Haywards Heath Town

Whitehawk FC 0 Haywards Heath Town 0

Whitehawk FC put on a show in their final home game of the season as they eked a point against promotion-chasing Haywards Heath Town at the TerraPura Ground.

The draw means Shaun Sanders has his first points on the board as manager of Whitehawk. Sanders, who parted ways with Haywards Heath back in January, took over at Whitehawk from Ross Standen on Monday 4 April with the club facing the threat of relegation.

Whitehawk started the game on the front foot, taking the game to the visitors as they looked to impose themselves in their final home fixture of the season. With the Whitehawk Ultras egging the team on, the home side threatened the visitors with a couple of early efforts.

A big chance presented itself as early as the 16th minute. Whitehawk’s Jamie Splatt forced an error from Haywards Heath keeper Billy Collings, with the ball ultimately falling to Daniel Thompson whose effort was blocked by a Heath defender.

The very next minute, the hosts threatened to open the scoring again. This time it was Javaun Splatt looking to make things happen. The striker, looking to add to his 18-goal tally for the season, fired just over the crossbar.

With half-time approaching, Ollie Munt tried his luck on 37 minutes. Jamie Splatt’s cross made its way to Munt, whose strike crept narrowly wide of the post.

It was much of the same in the second half with neither side carving out a clear-cut chance. Javaun Splatt had an opportunity to settle the contest with less than 10 minutes to play. The striker’s finish was aimed straight at the keeper, who saved comfortably.

There was a late rush from the visitors as they peppered Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke’s box with shots, but the hosts dug deep and held on in the dying moments of the game. Whitehawk centre-back Alex Malins was named the Man of the Match for standing resolute in the heart of defence.

Whitehawk will, however, take heart from this performance against a Heath side currently fourth in the table and guaranteed a play-off run.

With one game to go this season, the draw is a huge point for the hosts, who are now three points clear of 18th-placed Phoenix Sports and 19th-placed Lancing.