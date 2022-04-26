High winds topple Peace Statue’s orb

Brighton and Hove’s Peace Statue is temporarily missing its orb after it was dislodged by high winds.

The orb is currently in the hands of the seafront office after a member of the public found it and handed it in.

Brighton and Hove City Council is now arranging for the orb to be put back in place – and given a clean at the same time.

A council spokesman said: “The orb is being safely stored by the council following recent high winds that caused it to dislodge.

“We have arranged for a specialist contractor to clean the statue and also put the orb back into place.

“This will happen as soon as the contractor is available. We hope this will be in the next week or two.”

The missing orb was spotted by photographer Massimo Di Francesco last night, who posted a picture on the Facebook group Brighton Skies.

Members of the group started searching for pictures of the statue on social media, and the first pictures without the orb were posted in mid-March.