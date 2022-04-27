Two men mug Portslade boy



Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Portslade at around 3pm on Saturday April 16.

Officers attended the scene in Gardner Road after a report was made stating a boy of around 15-years-old had been attacked by two men.

The two suspects attempted to make off with the victim’s bum bag but were unsuccessful following a scuffle.

A search of the area was completed with no trace of the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 805 of 16/04.