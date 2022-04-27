Two men mug Portslade boy
Posted On 27 Apr 2022 at 2:26 pm
Comment: 0
Police are appealing for information after a teenager was assaulted in Portslade at around 3pm on Saturday April 16.
Officers attended the scene in Gardner Road after a report was made stating a boy of around 15-years-old had been attacked by two men.
The two suspects attempted to make off with the victim’s bum bag but were unsuccessful following a scuffle.
A search of the area was completed with no trace of the suspects.
Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 805 of 16/04.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.