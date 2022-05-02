BREAKING NEWS

Rottingdean Coastal by-election hustings to take place tonight

Posted On 02 May 2022 at 5:30 am
By :
Comment: 0

The six candidates in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election are due to answer questions from voters at a hustings organised by Brighton and Hove News in collaboration with the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The event this evening (Monday 2 May) will be hosted by Brighton and Hove News and chaired by the Brighton and Hove local democracy reporter Sarah Booker-Lewis.

There is a vacancy for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council, representing Rottingdean Coastal ward, after Conservative councillor Joe Miller resigned.

The six candidates are Libby Darling (Green), Lynda Hyde (Conservative), Robert Mcintosh (Labour), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat), Stephen White (Independent) and Alison Wright (Independent).

The doors are due to open at 6.30pm next Monday (2 May), with the hustings scheduled to start at 7pm and last for an hour, at Rottingdean Village Hall, in Park Road, Rottingdean.

Seating is limited so entry is by pre-booking only for voters in the Rottingdean Coastal ward.

This includes residents from west Saltdean, Rottingdean, Ovingdean, Roedean, Brighton Marina and roads in east Brighton south of Bristol Gardens east of Church Place and Rock Street.

To apply for a place, email editor@brightonandhovenews.org as soon as possible – with the word Hustings in the subject line.

Those applying for tickets will need to include their name and postcode.

Questions can be submitted in advance with ticket applications – and by those who are unable to attend. Questions will also be taken from the floor.

In addition, the nearby Queen Victoria pub, in High Street, has kindly offered to open specially from 8pm to host candidates and voters who wish to continue the conversation more informally after the hustings – and with no obligation to buy drinks.

The by-election is due to take place on Thursday (5 May), with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com