Brighton Spiegeltent opening night launches with Fever Club

After two years of the weird, it is very exciting to see Brighton Spiegeltent opening night for the Brighton Fringe on Friday 6th May 2022.

This year it launches with the vibrant Fever Club. This club is also known as the Salon of Soul and is celebrating its third year of glamorous and glitzy frolics!

Starting at 11pm this evening and with a contagious beat, the hosts welcome you to two festival events music and dancing at Brighton Spiegeltent, in a change from its usual venue at The Rialto Theatre, Brighton.

Fuelled with a mix of our favourite dance music with the emphasis on dance rather than genre, soul, funk, Northern soul, anything that gets feet tapping and hands clapping. Dust off that well cut suit or put on that soulful dress…and come dance the night away. I’m hoping to squeeze myself into a pre 2020 gold sequin jumpsuit, Wish me luck!